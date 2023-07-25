The Midday Report Express: Horrific bus crash in Auckland Park
The horrific bus crash in Auckland Park is the lead story on The Midday Report today.
The crash saw two buses collide during peak hour traffic on Tuesday morning with one smashing into a concrete fence before tipping onto its side. The other bus narrowly missed a collision with the nearby Rea Vaya Station.
Miraculously there were no fatalities, but 77 commuters suffered mild to serious injuries.
Mandy Wiener speaks to Xolani Fihla, JMPD Spokesperson.
Other key issues on The Midday Report today:
-
The Senzo Meyiwa Trial continues, this as things heat up during Zandile Khumalo’s testimony.
-
Mdumiseni Zuma appears in court, he faces charges linked to the burning of the Brookside Mall in Pietermaritzburg during the July unrest.
-
Economists explain why SA sugar and chocolate prices keep rising, they also explain why they won’t drop anytime soon.
Scroll up for the full audio.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The Midday Report Express: Horrific bus crash in Auckland Park
