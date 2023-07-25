'Prospect of success is zero': DA on ANC's bid to appeal cadre deployment ruling
Africa Melane speaks to Leon Schreiber, DA Shadow Minister of Public Service and Administration.
The DA instituted court proceeding against the ANC to order them to hand over cadre deployment records.
The High Court ruled in the DA’s favour, but the ANC applied to the Supreme Court of Appeal to appeal this ruling.
Schreiber says that the ANC’s initial attempt to appeal this decision in the High Court was struck down, and he believes the petition to the SCA is going to fail.
The prospect of success here, as the court has made clear, is really zero.Leon Schreiber, DA Shadow Minister of Public Service and Administration
He adds that the public has the right to know what is in these records because cadre deployment has an impact on the public sector.
As soon as you trigger that influence into public appointments, your right to say that these are private discussions, and the right of a private organisation falls away.Leon Schreiber, DA Shadow Minister of Public Service and Administration
When you have loadshedding and roads exploding, that is all related to the failure of service delivery in the public sector.Leon Schreiber, DA Shadow Minister of Public Service and Administration
In a separate case the DA is arguing that cadre deployment should be declared unconstitutional, although judgement has not yet been delivered on this matter.
There is no one more anxious in this country than me to see that judgement delivered.Leon Schreiber, DA Shadow Minister of Public Service and Administration
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Prospect of success is zero': DA on ANC's bid to appeal cadre deployment ruling
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_123362917_justice-law-legal-concept-.html?vti=oeb3bko81s61osy4mh-1-2
More from Local
[LISTEN] Do women’s leagues still represent the interests of women?
Do women's leagues represent ALL women's rights, or only those that belong to a party?Read More
Pastor kills impala in act of 'manhood' then posts: 'Ek het ‘n horing gekry'
A pastor who posed with a hunted buck in his bakkie for a joke on social media has lost a court case related to the incident.Read More
Andre de Ruyter's book strikes a chord but falls flat on economic fixes
Former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter published a book where he outlines the cause of South Africa's energy crisis.Read More
[WATCH] Husband unhappy with wife after she comes home from work with FLOWERS
Are there any complimentary gifts you don't want your partner to receive from friends and colleagues? This husband certainly thinks so...Read More
Patient or fugitive: Will Jacob Zuma return from Russia to a prison cell?
Earlier this month the ConCourt found Zuma must return to jail to serve out the rest of his sentence for contempt of court.Read More
SA Rugby slammed for 'untransformed' Springbok squad ahead of Argentina showdown
The issue of transformation in South African rugby has again reared its head following the squad announcement for SA vs Argentina.Read More
'High levels of deadly E. coli detected in Hammanskraal water'
An independent investigation has made a worrying discovery of high levels of E. coli in Hammaskraal's nearby rivers.Read More
TymeBank clients get money back after power outage causes technical glitch
The missing money from TymeBank accounts has been replaced, says TymeBank Chief Commercial Officer Cheslyn Jacobs.Read More
Teacher fired for racist lesson: 'The fact that THIS is her narrative is so odd'
An 82-year-old Crawford substitute teacher has been fired after a video of her writing racist terms during a lesson went viral.Read More