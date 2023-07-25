'Today is a good day' says Lira in her first interview since having a stroke

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[LISTEN] Do women’s leagues still represent the interests of women? Do women's leagues represent ALL women's rights, or only those that belong to a party? 27 July 2023 3:15 PM
Pastor kills impala in act of 'manhood' then posts: 'Ek het ‘n horing gekry' A pastor who posed with a hunted buck in his bakkie for a joke on social media has lost a court case related to the incident. 27 July 2023 2:56 PM
Andre de Ruyter's book strikes a chord but falls flat on economic fixes Former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter published a book where he outlines the cause of South Africa's energy crisis. 27 July 2023 1:50 PM
View all Local
[LISTEN] Do women’s leagues still represent the interests of women? Do women's leagues represent ALL women's rights, or only those that belong to a party? 27 July 2023 3:15 PM
Russia summit is a golden opportunity for Africa to get rid of Wagner Group Russia needs the summit to help it win more friends in Africa. 26 July 2023 11:19 AM
Mashatile agrees with UNDP that SA's 'high unemployment is a ticking time bomb' The latest report by the United Nations Development Programme has looked at youth unemployment in South Africa through a human dev... 26 July 2023 6:28 AM
View all Politics
Spur buys 60% stake in restaurant group Doppio Zero The Spur Corporation is hoping the acquisition will strengthen its presence in the daytime dining and coffee specialty markets. 27 July 2023 7:43 PM
Who foots the bill for Jacob Zuma’s R18.2m corruption trial legal costs? Zuma is due back in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court next month, in another attempt have prosecutor Billy Downer removed from his corr... 27 July 2023 7:08 PM
Over 100 CEOs sign a pledge to help government fix South Africa's problems The business-led initiative is aimed at getting the country's ailing economy back on track. 27 July 2023 6:40 PM
View all Business
Kids are prone to dog bites... 'teaching them to read dogs is imperative' According to a study from 2001, children 0-4 years in age are the most likely age group to suffer severe dog bites in Australia. 27 July 2023 5:29 PM
It's Barbie's world and we're just living in it as product sales soar Toys R Us has reported a 30% sales surge in Barbie dolls and accessories, and the main buyers aren't who you think they are. 27 July 2023 4:59 PM
[LISTEN] Don't buy a second-hand car without doing this... When buying a second-hand car there's no excuse not knowing what to do because the information you need is available. 27 July 2023 4:20 PM
View all Lifestyle
SA Rugby slammed for 'untransformed' Springbok squad ahead of Argentina showdown The issue of transformation in South African rugby has again reared its head following the squad announcement for SA vs Argentina. 27 July 2023 1:17 PM
'Season of transformation and growth ahead for Kaizer Chiefs' - Jessica Motaung Molefi Ntseki takes over from Arthur Zwane as the new Amakhosi head coach. 26 July 2023 7:59 PM
Netball World Cup: An untold black sport history of South Africa The 2023 Netball World Cup kicks off in Cape Town on Friday. 26 July 2023 11:08 AM
View all Sport
#DealorNoDealZA: The Funny Chef brings home the bacon (R250K!) for charity Wednesday night's celebrity episode of #DealorNoDealZA was cooking on gas with only the second contestant to win the big pot. 27 July 2023 12:16 PM
YouTube Shorts usurps TikTok & Instagram Reels with more than 2bn monthly users Google reports that more than two billion users are logging-in to YouTube Shorts every month. 27 July 2023 12:05 PM
[LISTEN] YoungstaCPT and US musician Nilla Allin drops VOETSEK song collab! "Who you know that got the hottest South African rapper voetsekking on their voetsek?" The EP drops on 28 July! 27 July 2023 8:10 AM
View all Entertainment
Mafia vs Democracy: Organised crime undermines ordinary people's civic honesty Research shows that ordinary people are less honest in countries where organised crime is prevalent. 27 July 2023 2:01 PM
Mediterranean engulfed by a 'ring of fire' as deadly wildfires rage on Deadly wildfires have been sweeping across the Mediterranean, affecting nine countries. 27 July 2023 11:22 AM
Kevin Spacey found innocent of all charges against him Actor Kevin Spacey has been cleared of all sexual assault charges at his trial in London. 27 July 2023 9:19 AM
View all World
Russia-Africa summit: Black Sea Grain deal 'top of the agenda' President Cyril Ramaphosa is leading the South African delegation at the second Russia-Africa summit. 27 July 2023 8:45 AM
Reflecting on Gukurahundi genocide: 'It committed unspeakable atrocities' [LISTEN] What actually happened during Zimbabwe's Gukurahundi genocide. 24 July 2023 4:09 PM
Russia-Africa summit provides a global stage for Moscow to puff up its power The key question for African citizens to ask is: whose interests are being served? 24 July 2023 11:07 AM
View all Africa
'Jani was too honest to survive in SA' - Herman Lategan on Jani Allan's death Allan was widely considered to be one of the first celebrity journalists in SA, making her mark in the media in the 1980s. 27 July 2023 9:32 AM
MANDY WIENER: We must applaud (and protect) the eyewitness who did not look away The motorist who filmed VIP protection officers meting out abuse is being threatened, but she/he deserves a national order. 27 July 2023 7:01 AM
Online returns: 'Opportunity for e-tailers to build loyalty by making it easy' Bruce Whitfield talks online shopping and reverse logistics with Natalie Schooling, CEO of customer experience specialists nlighte... 20 July 2023 9:55 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

'Today is a good day' says Lira in her first interview since having a stroke

25 July 2023 1:56 PM
by Sara-Jayne Makwala King
Tags:
Lira
#Lira

The songstress, real name is Lerato Molapo, suffered a stroke while in Germany last year, which left her unable to speak.

Relebogile Mabotja is joined by award-winning South African musician Lira, in her first media interview after suffering a stroke in April 2022.

Lira grateful for life. Picture credit @promisephotography.co.za
Lira grateful for life. Picture credit @promisephotography.co.za

"I get surprised with how much progress I'm making" says Lerato Molapo, known to South Africans as singing sensation Lira.

The music maven has given her first interview since having a stroke while in Germany last year.

The award-winning musician and songwriter joined 702's Relebogile Mabotja for 'The Upside of Failure'.

I get surprised with how much progress I'm making...

Lira

How are you today, asks Mabotja.

"I'm very excited, because I can speak, and I can speak well!", chuckles the singer.

Following the stroke, the Benoni-native was diagnosed with aphasia, a disorder that affects how you communicate and which can impact speech and comprehension.

My speech impediment doesn't bother me, it did before, but it doesn't bother me.

Lira

I'm here to share my story.

Lira

Click below to watch the full interview with Lira and 702's Relebogile Mabotja.

RELATED:Lira on the road to recovery, thanks fans for support after stroke




25 July 2023 1:56 PM
by Sara-Jayne Makwala King
Tags:
Lira
#Lira

More from Entertainment

#DealorNoDealZA: The Funny Chef brings home the bacon (R250K!) for charity

27 July 2023 12:16 PM

Wednesday night's celebrity episode of #DealorNoDealZA was cooking on gas with only the second contestant to win the big pot.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: YouTube #shorts page

YouTube Shorts usurps TikTok & Instagram Reels with more than 2bn monthly users

27 July 2023 12:05 PM

Google reports that more than two billion users are logging-in to YouTube Shorts every month.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[LISTEN] YoungstaCPT and US musician Nilla Allin drops VOETSEK song collab!

27 July 2023 8:10 AM

"Who you know that got the hottest South African rapper voetsekking on their voetsek?" The EP drops on 28 July!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image courtesy of Bryan Ledgard (https://www.flickr.com/people/97355030@N00)

Sinead O'Connor (56) has died

27 July 2023 6:21 AM

The Irish pop legend Sinead O'Connor, who ruled the airwaves in the 90s, has died at the age of 56.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Tim Cornbill

Here's what Cillian Murphy (and other actors) are REALLY smoking in movies...

26 July 2023 12:37 PM

Spoiler alert: it's not real cigarettes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

American actress and producer, Sandra Bullock. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Gage Skidmore

Happy 59th Birthday, Sandra Bullock! Here's a look at her most iconic roles

26 July 2023 10:22 AM

From Miss Congeniality to Ocean’s 8, let’s look back at 10 of her most iconic movie roles.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Elena Ternovaja

Happy 78th birthday, Helen Mirren!

26 July 2023 8:57 AM

Take a trip down memory lane with us as we celebrate Mirren's most iconic roles.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

English singer, songwriter and Rolling Stones frontman, Mick Jagger. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Raph_PH

Happy 80th birthday, Mick Jagger!

26 July 2023 8:28 AM

Despite turning 80, the iconic rock legend rocks on!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: YouTube/Warner Bros. Pictures (screenshot)

Barbie songs streamed 52 million times on Spotify over films opening weekend

26 July 2023 7:58 AM

It's a Barbie World and we're singing along. Here are the 10 most streamed Barbie songs on Spotify noted by Music Industry How To.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Your guide to catching up on The Masked Singer SA

25 July 2023 3:09 PM

The Masked Singer South Africa premiered on 3 June and the finale will air on 26 August.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

TymeBank clients get money back after power outage causes technical glitch

Local

Teacher fired for racist lesson: 'The fact that THIS is her narrative is so odd'

Local

'Jani was too honest to survive in SA' - Herman Lategan on Jani Allan's death

Local Opinion

EWN Highlights

Nxesi disregards EFF & ActionSA's criticism of the Nasi Ispani programme

27 July 2023 7:53 PM

Safety of Koeberg nuclear plant 'unquestionable' - says energy advisor

27 July 2023 7:20 PM

'It's time for action': SA Men's Forum calls on men to 'stand up' against GBV

27 July 2023 6:55 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA