The economy is so bad, people are STRUGGLING to save for food
Clarence Ford speaks to Andrew Fulton, Director at Eighty20 who specialises in understanding human movement, behaviours and profiles with the most in depth geolocation and customer profiling data in South Africa.
Listen to the conversation below.
July is savings month!
The philosophy behind this month is to encourage a savings culture in South Africa.
Fulton defines saving as "what's left after paying your expenses."
But, with the rising food inflation and interest rates, most South Africans don't have any disposable income to save.
"I don't know how poor people or wealthy people are saving right now." says, Fulton.
Fulton says, their data shows that South Africans have cut back on expenses by:
• Downgrading from medical aid to hospital plans.
• Stopping short-term insurances or suspending them.
• Getting rid of household assistance like domestic helpers or gardeners.
• Choosing between electricity and food.
Fulton says their data also shows that the average South African is saving for "food to feed their families".
He adds that for many people, saving isn't about the lack of financial literacy.
It's about making saving a regular practice - "it's not that they don't know how, they have tools but you can't save money you don't have."
Fulton suggests that if you do have money to save, save before spending and and put any tax refunds in a savings account to accumulate over time - and use it for rainy days or for your kids' education.
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The economy is so bad, people are STRUGGLING to save for food
More from Local
[LISTEN] Do women’s leagues still represent the interests of women?
Do women's leagues represent ALL women's rights, or only those that belong to a party?Read More
Pastor kills impala in act of 'manhood' then posts: 'Ek het ‘n horing gekry'
A pastor who posed with a hunted buck in his bakkie for a joke on social media has lost a court case related to the incident.Read More
Andre de Ruyter's book strikes a chord but falls flat on economic fixes
Former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter published a book where he outlines the cause of South Africa's energy crisis.Read More
[WATCH] Husband unhappy with wife after she comes home from work with FLOWERS
Are there any complimentary gifts you don't want your partner to receive from friends and colleagues? This husband certainly thinks so...Read More
Patient or fugitive: Will Jacob Zuma return from Russia to a prison cell?
Earlier this month the ConCourt found Zuma must return to jail to serve out the rest of his sentence for contempt of court.Read More
SA Rugby slammed for 'untransformed' Springbok squad ahead of Argentina showdown
The issue of transformation in South African rugby has again reared its head following the squad announcement for SA vs Argentina.Read More
'High levels of deadly E. coli detected in Hammanskraal water'
An independent investigation has made a worrying discovery of high levels of E. coli in Hammaskraal's nearby rivers.Read More
TymeBank clients get money back after power outage causes technical glitch
The missing money from TymeBank accounts has been replaced, says TymeBank Chief Commercial Officer Cheslyn Jacobs.Read More
Teacher fired for racist lesson: 'The fact that THIS is her narrative is so odd'
An 82-year-old Crawford substitute teacher has been fired after a video of her writing racist terms during a lesson went viral.Read More