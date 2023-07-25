The economy is so bad, people are STRUGGLING to save for food





Clarence Ford speaks to Andrew Fulton, Director at Eighty20 who specialises in understanding human movement, behaviours and profiles with the most in depth geolocation and customer profiling data in South Africa.

July is savings month!

The philosophy behind this month is to encourage a savings culture in South Africa.

Fulton defines saving as "what's left after paying your expenses."

But, with the rising food inflation and interest rates, most South Africans don't have any disposable income to save.

"I don't know how poor people or wealthy people are saving right now." says, Fulton.

Fulton says, their data shows that South Africans have cut back on expenses by:

• Downgrading from medical aid to hospital plans.

• Stopping short-term insurances or suspending them.

• Getting rid of household assistance like domestic helpers or gardeners.

• Choosing between electricity and food.

Fulton says their data also shows that the average South African is saving for "food to feed their families".

He adds that for many people, saving isn't about the lack of financial literacy.

It's about making saving a regular practice - "it's not that they don't know how, they have tools but you can't save money you don't have."

Fulton suggests that if you do have money to save, save before spending and and put any tax refunds in a savings account to accumulate over time - and use it for rainy days or for your kids' education.

