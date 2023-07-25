SA to amend laws on ICC arrests: 'It is stepping back from its obligations'

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[LISTEN] Do women’s leagues still represent the interests of women? Do women's leagues represent ALL women's rights, or only those that belong to a party? 27 July 2023 3:15 PM
Pastor kills impala in act of 'manhood' then posts: 'Ek het ‘n horing gekry' A pastor who posed with a hunted buck in his bakkie for a joke on social media has lost a court case related to the incident. 27 July 2023 2:56 PM
Andre de Ruyter's book strikes a chord but falls flat on economic fixes Former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter published a book where he outlines the cause of South Africa's energy crisis. 27 July 2023 1:50 PM
View all Local
[LISTEN] Do women’s leagues still represent the interests of women? Do women's leagues represent ALL women's rights, or only those that belong to a party? 27 July 2023 3:15 PM
Russia summit is a golden opportunity for Africa to get rid of Wagner Group Russia needs the summit to help it win more friends in Africa. 26 July 2023 11:19 AM
Mashatile agrees with UNDP that SA's 'high unemployment is a ticking time bomb' The latest report by the United Nations Development Programme has looked at youth unemployment in South Africa through a human dev... 26 July 2023 6:28 AM
View all Politics
Spur buys 60% stake in restaurant group Doppio Zero The Spur Corporation is hoping the acquisition will strengthen its presence in the daytime dining and coffee specialty markets. 27 July 2023 7:43 PM
Who foots the bill for Jacob Zuma’s R18.2m corruption trial legal costs? Zuma is due back in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court next month, in another attempt have prosecutor Billy Downer removed from his corr... 27 July 2023 7:08 PM
Over 100 CEOs sign a pledge to help government fix South Africa's problems The business-led initiative is aimed at getting the country's ailing economy back on track. 27 July 2023 6:40 PM
View all Business
Kids are prone to dog bites... 'teaching them to read dogs is imperative' According to a study from 2001, children 0-4 years in age are the most likely age group to suffer severe dog bites in Australia. 27 July 2023 5:29 PM
It's Barbie's world and we're just living in it as product sales soar Toys R Us has reported a 30% sales surge in Barbie dolls and accessories, and the main buyers aren't who you think they are. 27 July 2023 4:59 PM
[LISTEN] Don't buy a second-hand car without doing this... When buying a second-hand car there's no excuse not knowing what to do because the information you need is available. 27 July 2023 4:20 PM
View all Lifestyle
SA Rugby slammed for 'untransformed' Springbok squad ahead of Argentina showdown The issue of transformation in South African rugby has again reared its head following the squad announcement for SA vs Argentina. 27 July 2023 1:17 PM
'Season of transformation and growth ahead for Kaizer Chiefs' - Jessica Motaung Molefi Ntseki takes over from Arthur Zwane as the new Amakhosi head coach. 26 July 2023 7:59 PM
Netball World Cup: An untold black sport history of South Africa The 2023 Netball World Cup kicks off in Cape Town on Friday. 26 July 2023 11:08 AM
View all Sport
#DealorNoDealZA: The Funny Chef brings home the bacon (R250K!) for charity Wednesday night's celebrity episode of #DealorNoDealZA was cooking on gas with only the second contestant to win the big pot. 27 July 2023 12:16 PM
YouTube Shorts usurps TikTok & Instagram Reels with more than 2bn monthly users Google reports that more than two billion users are logging-in to YouTube Shorts every month. 27 July 2023 12:05 PM
[LISTEN] YoungstaCPT and US musician Nilla Allin drops VOETSEK song collab! "Who you know that got the hottest South African rapper voetsekking on their voetsek?" The EP drops on 28 July! 27 July 2023 8:10 AM
View all Entertainment
Mafia vs Democracy: Organised crime undermines ordinary people's civic honesty Research shows that ordinary people are less honest in countries where organised crime is prevalent. 27 July 2023 2:01 PM
Mediterranean engulfed by a 'ring of fire' as deadly wildfires rage on Deadly wildfires have been sweeping across the Mediterranean, affecting nine countries. 27 July 2023 11:22 AM
Kevin Spacey found innocent of all charges against him Actor Kevin Spacey has been cleared of all sexual assault charges at his trial in London. 27 July 2023 9:19 AM
View all World
Russia-Africa summit: Black Sea Grain deal 'top of the agenda' President Cyril Ramaphosa is leading the South African delegation at the second Russia-Africa summit. 27 July 2023 8:45 AM
Reflecting on Gukurahundi genocide: 'It committed unspeakable atrocities' [LISTEN] What actually happened during Zimbabwe's Gukurahundi genocide. 24 July 2023 4:09 PM
Russia-Africa summit provides a global stage for Moscow to puff up its power The key question for African citizens to ask is: whose interests are being served? 24 July 2023 11:07 AM
View all Africa
'Jani was too honest to survive in SA' - Herman Lategan on Jani Allan's death Allan was widely considered to be one of the first celebrity journalists in SA, making her mark in the media in the 1980s. 27 July 2023 9:32 AM
MANDY WIENER: We must applaud (and protect) the eyewitness who did not look away The motorist who filmed VIP protection officers meting out abuse is being threatened, but she/he deserves a national order. 27 July 2023 7:01 AM
Online returns: 'Opportunity for e-tailers to build loyalty by making it easy' Bruce Whitfield talks online shopping and reverse logistics with Natalie Schooling, CEO of customer experience specialists nlighte... 20 July 2023 9:55 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

SA to amend laws on ICC arrests: 'It is stepping back from its obligations'

25 July 2023 2:48 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
International Criminal Court
Nicole Fritz

South Africa is looking to revise its laws with regards to its obligations with International Criminal Court arrest warrants.

John Maytham speaks to Nicole Fritz, Director at the Helen Suzman Foundation.

The director-general of the Department of International Relations, Zane Dangor, announced that the law on ICC arrest warrants will be amended.

This is after South Africa was stuck in a difficult position where they would have to arrest Russian President Vladimir Putin if he came to the country.

According to Fritz, this will be done by ‘domesticating article 98,’ which means that in our domestic legislation visiting heads of state and officials will be granted immunity.

This is to ensure that if a situation like this one with Putin arises in the future, we will not have to effect their arrest or surrender.

By doing away with our current legislation… it would mean that any other heads of state too could safely travel to South Africa and would not face any prospect of arrest or prosecution.

Nicole Fritz, Director - Helen Suzman Foundation
Picture: @ romayanu/123rf.com
Picture: @ romayanu/123rf.com

Fritz adds that this change is tragic and is giving up a legacy that South Africa should be proud of.

The ICC can be rightly criticised… but South Africa should be critically engaging and seeking to have the ICC do more, not stepping back from our obligations.

Nicole Fritz, Director - Helen Suzman Foundation

Listen to the interview above for more.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : SA to amend laws on ICC arrests: 'It is stepping back from its obligations'




25 July 2023 2:48 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
International Criminal Court
Nicole Fritz

More from Local

gender equality / Pexels: EKATERINA BOLOVTSOVA

[LISTEN] Do women’s leagues still represent the interests of women?

27 July 2023 3:15 PM

Do women's leagues represent ALL women's rights, or only those that belong to a party?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay.com

Pastor kills impala in act of 'manhood' then posts: 'Ek het ‘n horing gekry'

27 July 2023 2:56 PM

A pastor who posed with a hunted buck in his bakkie for a joke on social media has lost a court case related to the incident.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter. Picture: @Eskom_SA/Twitter

Andre de Ruyter's book strikes a chord but falls flat on economic fixes

27 July 2023 1:50 PM

Former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter published a book where he outlines the cause of South Africa's energy crisis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © kzenon/123rf.com

[WATCH] Husband unhappy with wife after she comes home from work with FLOWERS

27 July 2023 1:29 PM

Are there any complimentary gifts you don't want your partner to receive from friends and colleagues? This husband certainly thinks so...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Jacob Zuma. Picture: Twitter/@JGZ_Foundation

Patient or fugitive: Will Jacob Zuma return from Russia to a prison cell?

27 July 2023 1:21 PM

Earlier this month the ConCourt found Zuma must return to jail to serve out the rest of his sentence for contempt of court.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

An elated Pieter-Steph du Toit (C) peers deep into Siya Kolisi's (R) eyes after scoring a try. Eben Etzebeth (L) completes the group hug. Picture: Aletta Harrison/EWN

SA Rugby slammed for 'untransformed' Springbok squad ahead of Argentina showdown

27 July 2023 1:17 PM

The issue of transformation in South African rugby has again reared its head following the squad announcement for SA vs Argentina.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Essential infrastructure maintenance to secure Cape Town's water supply could mean a number of residents will be without water. Picture: Pexels

'High levels of deadly E. coli detected in Hammanskraal water'

27 July 2023 12:53 PM

An independent investigation has made a worrying discovery of high levels of E. coli in Hammaskraal's nearby rivers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © sifotography/123rf.com

TymeBank clients get money back after power outage causes technical glitch

27 July 2023 10:34 AM

The missing money from TymeBank accounts has been replaced, says TymeBank Chief Commercial Officer Cheslyn Jacobs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A substitute teacher at Crawford College has been told by the school not to resume her duties after writing racist terminology on a white board in a classroom. Picture: Twitter/screenshot

Teacher fired for racist lesson: 'The fact that THIS is her narrative is so odd'

27 July 2023 10:20 AM

An 82-year-old Crawford substitute teacher has been fired after a video of her writing racist terms during a lesson went viral.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

By Teatreez at English Wikipedia.

'Jani was too honest to survive in SA' - Herman Lategan on Jani Allan's death

27 July 2023 9:32 AM

Allan was widely considered to be one of the first celebrity journalists in SA, making her mark in the media in the 1980s.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

TymeBank clients get money back after power outage causes technical glitch

Local

Teacher fired for racist lesson: 'The fact that THIS is her narrative is so odd'

Local

'Jani was too honest to survive in SA' - Herman Lategan on Jani Allan's death

Local Opinion

EWN Highlights

Nxesi disregards EFF & ActionSA's criticism of the Nasi Ispani programme

27 July 2023 7:53 PM

Safety of Koeberg nuclear plant 'unquestionable' - says energy advisor

27 July 2023 7:20 PM

'It's time for action': SA Men's Forum calls on men to 'stand up' against GBV

27 July 2023 6:55 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA