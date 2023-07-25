Call the 2000s! The iconic flip phones are making their return!
Relebogile Mabotja interviews Xolile Xaba, Founder and Managing Director of CarPark Technologies.
Cue the dramatic 2000s movie scene where the girl slams her flip phone closed after getting into an argument with her partner, because flip phones are making their comeback!
One of the iconic models making its comeback is the Motorola Razr+, instantly stealing the spotlight with its lush magenta colour, Pantone’s Color of the Year for 2023.
The original Motorola Razr V3 pioneered the future of smartphones, being one of the first phones to incorporate ringtones which has now become a standard feature of modern smartphones, says Xaba.
Today, the latest model has seen an improvement in design due to the advancement of technology, he adds.
There are rumors that Apple may be joining the flip/fold phone world, however, only time will tell.
Watch an unboxing of the latest Motorola below:
Unbox the Motorola razr+ with us. pic.twitter.com/E6If1PMSwF' CNET (@CNET) July 19, 2023
RELATED: (LISTEN) Our cellphones have 10 TIMES MORE bacteria than toilet seats
Fast forward to 2005, the breakthrough Motorola Razr V3 came through and it was a game changer for the entire market.Xolile Xaba, Founder and Managing Director – CarPark Technologies
Flip phones make a fashion statement.Xolile Xaba, Founder and Managing Director – CarPark Technologies
Apple is not the kind of company to follow the trends, they prefer setting their own path.Xolile Xaba, Founder and Managing Director – CarPark Technologies
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : Pixabay: wir_sind_klein
More from Lifestyle
[LISTEN] Can companies take legal action if you pitch up to work high on weed?
While the private use of cannabis has become legal in South Africa, what happens if you show up to work high?Read More
It's freezing! Haven Night Shelter needs your HELP to keep homeless warm
Haven Night Shelter chief executive officer Shaddie Valayadum says the cold weather is forcing more people off the streets and through their doors.Read More
Daily aspirin doesn’t prevent strokes in older, healthy people after all
New research led by Monash University shows daily, low-dose aspirin doesn’t prevent strokes in relatively healthy people over 70.Read More
Meet the 'Minister of Menstruation', changing the world one period at a time
Menstruation is a natural, biological function, yet there's still so much shame and stigma surrounding it.Read More
Kids are prone to dog bites... 'teaching them to read dogs is imperative'
According to a study from 2001, children 0-4 years in age are the most likely age group to suffer severe dog bites in Australia.Read More
It's Barbie's world and we're just living in it as product sales soar
Toys R Us has reported a 30% sales surge in Barbie dolls and accessories, and the main buyers aren't who you think they are.Read More
[LISTEN] Don't buy a second-hand car without doing this...
When buying a second-hand car there's no excuse not knowing what to do because the information you need is available.Read More
[LISTEN] Airbnb red flags: 'Did I pay for a fake listing?'
Here's why you need to "check everything, assume the worst" when doing transactions.Read More
Pastor kills impala in act of 'manhood' then posts: 'Ek het ‘n horing gekry'
A pastor who posed with a hunted buck in his bakkie for a joke on social media has lost a court case related to the incident.Read More