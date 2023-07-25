Employees must upskill and stay informed in the age of AI – expert





Clement Manyathela speaks to Independent Institute of Education at Rosebank College managing director, Dr Linda Meyer.

As the presence of artificial intelligence continues to grow in the work force, it only makes sense for people to worry about their career prospects.

It is up to you to make sure that you still have a role to play.

Meyer recommends:

• Ascribing to the principles of life-long learning, this means continually upskilling what you do

• Understanding what your job fully entails

• Understanding the jobs that are at risk and how you can mitigate those risks

Go on those training courses, make sure that you are not on the backend of the people who’s knowledge is completely redundant. Dr Linda Meyer, managing director, Independent Institute of Education at Rosebank College

Jobs that might be at risk predominately revolve around information and data management/analysis; this includes call centre agents.

Physical jobs, that require human intervention, are not yet at risk.

It is important to keep up with the [AI] trends as this technology is always advancing… modalities such as voice and facial recognition have already been [greatly] beneficial in assisting us within the world of work. Dr Linda Meyer, managing director, Independent Institute of Education at Rosebank College

She adds that it is the responsibility of employers to ensure that employees are re-skilled.

Employees must also have a thorough understanding of their roles and how AI complements their roles and the business.

We must understand that AI is about normalising repetitive data and data-intensive tasks, it’s not about creating a system that will have human characteristics. Dr Linda Meyer, managing director, Independent Institute of Education at Rosebank College

Scroll above to listen to the discussion.