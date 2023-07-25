Employees must upskill and stay informed in the age of AI – expert

Streaming issues? Report here
Opinion
[LISTEN] Do women’s leagues still represent the interests of women? Do women's leagues represent ALL women's rights, or only those that belong to a party? 27 July 2023 3:15 PM
Pastor kills impala in act of 'manhood' then posts: 'Ek het ‘n horing gekry' A pastor who posed with a hunted buck in his bakkie for a joke on social media has lost a court case related to the incident. 27 July 2023 2:56 PM
Andre de Ruyter's book strikes a chord but falls flat on economic fixes Former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter published a book where he outlines the cause of South Africa's energy crisis. 27 July 2023 1:50 PM
[LISTEN] Do women’s leagues still represent the interests of women? Do women's leagues represent ALL women's rights, or only those that belong to a party? 27 July 2023 3:15 PM
Russia summit is a golden opportunity for Africa to get rid of Wagner Group Russia needs the summit to help it win more friends in Africa. 26 July 2023 11:19 AM
Mashatile agrees with UNDP that SA's 'high unemployment is a ticking time bomb' The latest report by the United Nations Development Programme has looked at youth unemployment in South Africa through a human dev... 26 July 2023 6:28 AM
Spur buys 60% stake in restaurant group Doppio Zero The Spur Corporation is hoping the acquisition will strengthen its presence in the daytime dining and coffee specialty markets. 27 July 2023 7:43 PM
Who foots the bill for Jacob Zuma’s R18.2m corruption trial legal costs? Zuma is due back in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court next month, in another attempt have prosecutor Billy Downer removed from his corr... 27 July 2023 7:08 PM
Over 100 CEOs sign a pledge to help government fix South Africa's problems The business-led initiative is aimed at getting the country's ailing economy back on track. 27 July 2023 6:40 PM
Kids are prone to dog bites... 'teaching them to read dogs is imperative' According to a study from 2001, children 0-4 years in age are the most likely age group to suffer severe dog bites in Australia. 27 July 2023 5:29 PM
It's Barbie's world and we're just living in it as product sales soar Toys R Us has reported a 30% sales surge in Barbie dolls and accessories, and the main buyers aren't who you think they are. 27 July 2023 4:59 PM
[LISTEN] Don't buy a second-hand car without doing this... When buying a second-hand car there's no excuse not knowing what to do because the information you need is available. 27 July 2023 4:20 PM
SA Rugby slammed for 'untransformed' Springbok squad ahead of Argentina showdown The issue of transformation in South African rugby has again reared its head following the squad announcement for SA vs Argentina. 27 July 2023 1:17 PM
'Season of transformation and growth ahead for Kaizer Chiefs' - Jessica Motaung Molefi Ntseki takes over from Arthur Zwane as the new Amakhosi head coach. 26 July 2023 7:59 PM
Netball World Cup: An untold black sport history of South Africa The 2023 Netball World Cup kicks off in Cape Town on Friday. 26 July 2023 11:08 AM
#DealorNoDealZA: The Funny Chef brings home the bacon (R250K!) for charity Wednesday night's celebrity episode of #DealorNoDealZA was cooking on gas with only the second contestant to win the big pot. 27 July 2023 12:16 PM
YouTube Shorts usurps TikTok & Instagram Reels with more than 2bn monthly users Google reports that more than two billion users are logging-in to YouTube Shorts every month. 27 July 2023 12:05 PM
[LISTEN] YoungstaCPT and US musician Nilla Allin drops VOETSEK song collab! "Who you know that got the hottest South African rapper voetsekking on their voetsek?" The EP drops on 28 July! 27 July 2023 8:10 AM
Mafia vs Democracy: Organised crime undermines ordinary people's civic honesty Research shows that ordinary people are less honest in countries where organised crime is prevalent. 27 July 2023 2:01 PM
Mediterranean engulfed by a 'ring of fire' as deadly wildfires rage on Deadly wildfires have been sweeping across the Mediterranean, affecting nine countries. 27 July 2023 11:22 AM
Kevin Spacey found innocent of all charges against him Actor Kevin Spacey has been cleared of all sexual assault charges at his trial in London. 27 July 2023 9:19 AM
Russia-Africa summit: Black Sea Grain deal 'top of the agenda' President Cyril Ramaphosa is leading the South African delegation at the second Russia-Africa summit. 27 July 2023 8:45 AM
Reflecting on Gukurahundi genocide: 'It committed unspeakable atrocities' [LISTEN] What actually happened during Zimbabwe's Gukurahundi genocide. 24 July 2023 4:09 PM
Russia-Africa summit provides a global stage for Moscow to puff up its power The key question for African citizens to ask is: whose interests are being served? 24 July 2023 11:07 AM
'Jani was too honest to survive in SA' - Herman Lategan on Jani Allan's death Allan was widely considered to be one of the first celebrity journalists in SA, making her mark in the media in the 1980s. 27 July 2023 9:32 AM
MANDY WIENER: We must applaud (and protect) the eyewitness who did not look away The motorist who filmed VIP protection officers meting out abuse is being threatened, but she/he deserves a national order. 27 July 2023 7:01 AM
Online returns: 'Opportunity for e-tailers to build loyalty by making it easy' Bruce Whitfield talks online shopping and reverse logistics with Natalie Schooling, CEO of customer experience specialists nlighte... 20 July 2023 9:55 PM
Employees must upskill and stay informed in the age of AI – expert

25 July 2023 3:05 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Artificial Intelligence

Expert Dr Linda Meyer says information is power for strengthening your career prospects during the age of AI.

Clement Manyathela speaks to Independent Institute of Education at Rosebank College managing director, Dr Linda Meyer.

As the presence of artificial intelligence continues to grow in the work force, it only makes sense for people to worry about their career prospects.

It is up to you to make sure that you still have a role to play.

Meyer recommends:

• Ascribing to the principles of life-long learning, this means continually upskilling what you do

• Understanding what your job fully entails

• Understanding the jobs that are at risk and how you can mitigate those risks

Go on those training courses, make sure that you are not on the backend of the people who’s knowledge is completely redundant.

Dr Linda Meyer, managing director, Independent Institute of Education at Rosebank College

Jobs that might be at risk predominately revolve around information and data management/analysis; this includes call centre agents.

Physical jobs, that require human intervention, are not yet at risk.

It is important to keep up with the [AI] trends as this technology is always advancing… modalities such as voice and facial recognition have already been [greatly] beneficial in assisting us within the world of work.

Dr Linda Meyer, managing director, Independent Institute of Education at Rosebank College

She adds that it is the responsibility of employers to ensure that employees are re-skilled.

Employees must also have a thorough understanding of their roles and how AI complements their roles and the business.

We must understand that AI is about normalising repetitive data and data-intensive tasks, it’s not about creating a system that will have human characteristics.

Dr Linda Meyer, managing director, Independent Institute of Education at Rosebank College

Scroll above to listen to the discussion.




More from Lifestyle

Research hints children under 5 can easily confuse dog emotions / Pixabay: Mondisso

Kids are prone to dog bites... 'teaching them to read dogs is imperative'

27 July 2023 5:29 PM

According to a study from 2001, children 0-4 years in age are the most likely age group to suffer severe dog bites in Australia.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Australian actress Margot Robbie poses on the pink carpet upon arrival for the European premiere of "Barbie" in central London on 12 July 2023. Hollywood A-listers have been walking red carpets in hot pink, glitter is back, and companies from The Gap to Burger King are doing rose-colored collaborations: "Barbie" mania is everywhere as the hotly anticipated film hits theaters worldwide. Picture: JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP

It's Barbie's world and we're just living in it as product sales soar

27 July 2023 4:59 PM

Toys R Us has reported a 30% sales surge in Barbie dolls and accessories, and the main buyers aren't who you think they are.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Buying a car / Pexels: Antoni Shkraba

[LISTEN] Don't buy a second-hand car without doing this...

27 July 2023 4:20 PM

When buying a second-hand car there's no excuse not knowing what to do because the information you need is available.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © welcomia/123rf.com

[LISTEN] Airbnb red flags: 'Did I pay for a fake listing?'

27 July 2023 3:22 PM

Here's why you need to "check everything, assume the worst" when doing transactions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay.com

Pastor kills impala in act of 'manhood' then posts: 'Ek het ‘n horing gekry'

27 July 2023 2:56 PM

A pastor who posed with a hunted buck in his bakkie for a joke on social media has lost a court case related to the incident.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Video screenshot.

[WATCH] Arnold Schwarzenegger opens up about taking ballet lessons

27 July 2023 1:39 PM

Arnold Schwarzenegger: "People always wonder why Franco and I took ballet lessons."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Pixabay/stevepb

Many believe aromatherapy works but docs still raise an eyebrow

27 July 2023 12:24 PM

Public acceptance of aromatherapy is high, but that doesn’t mean it works.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

#DealorNoDealZA: The Funny Chef brings home the bacon (R250K!) for charity

27 July 2023 12:16 PM

Wednesday night's celebrity episode of #DealorNoDealZA was cooking on gas with only the second contestant to win the big pot.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab of Elon Musk's Twitter page.

Do rebrands work? Can you trademark an X? Expert weighs in on Twitter's pivot

27 July 2023 12:14 PM

Rebrands can be risky and timely, but can Elon Musk’s Twitter survive it?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Thank you, Dutch Government, for the free Greek holiday! © massonforstock/123rf.com

Instagram is making you a bad tourist... Here’s how to travel respectfully

27 July 2023 11:55 AM

Don't be a bad tourist, be respectful with these tips.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

