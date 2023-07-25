MIC & 702 celebrate emerging disruptive entrepreneurs in new podcast series





There's a great new podcast series creating a buzz in entrepreneurship circles. The Entrepreneur’s Journey with MIC shares the stories of five local disruptive entrepreneurs who have earned support from the Mineworkers Investment Company to help build their empires.

These entrepreneurs are well on their way to making a profitable change, so much so that they were chosen as investees as part of the MIC Khulisani Ventures campaign.

To officially announce the podcast, MIC’s Chief Financial Officer (and Acting CEO) Cynthia Pongweni, and Chief Investment Officer Nchaupe Khaole joined John Perlman to discuss the incredible businesses featured in each episode, the impact of investment, and the need for encouraging stories like these.

Essentially, what we're trying to do is bring in black entrepreneurs that struggled to get funding for their great businesses by offering them funding so that they are part of the economy. Cynthia Pongweni, Chief Financial Officer, Mineworkers Investment Company

In the opening episode, MIC's CEO Mary Bomela and Khaope join Bongani Bingwa in unpacking the intersection of profit and impact and outline the journey of selecting the investees.

Listen to the first episode of The Entrepreneur’s Journey with MIC here.

The five businesses featured in the podcast are as follows:

Rentoza

Why own, when you can rent? Rentoza is a proudly South African business making essential products such as cellphones, laptops, fridges, baby strollers, and a list of other goods so much more accessible and affordable.

Limu Lab

Creating an environment where the African child can see themselves, hear their own stories, and be able to experience their stories in their languages. That’s Limu Lab. Educating African youth and encouraging the love for African languages through activities, games, and songs.

TooMuchWifi

Data, Wi-Fi Routers, Fiber, you name it – there’s a price to pay for it. TooMuchWiFi is a local startup bringing super-fast Wi-Fi to underserved low-income communities at a cost they can afford.

Livestock Wealth

By combining investment and farming into what they call CrowdFarming, Livestock Wealth helps clients to invest in tangible, growing assets at the click of a button and grow their wealth in the African way.

Quro Medical

Medical meets virtual. Aiming to pioneer Africa’s first and largest virtual hospital, Quro Medical brings a technology-enabled medical center right into your home.

Learn more about how these entrepreneurs are set to make big change throughout the continent in each episode of The Entrepreneur’s Journey with MIC, also available on your favourite podcast app.