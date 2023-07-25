Power fully restored to areas affected by Joburg CBD gas explosion





JOHANNESBURG - Electricity has been fully restored to areas affected by a gas explosion in the Joburg CBD.

City Power said that technicians managed to restore the Bree substation on Tuesday afternoon.

Water and electricity supply was disrupted almost a week ago during the blast, which claimed one life and injured 40 others in the city’s busiest streets.

City Power spokesperson, Isaac Mangena, said that teams would remain on site to ensure that residents were safe as the city restored more services.

