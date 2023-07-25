World Drowning Prevention Day: How Life Saving South Africa's making a change





John Perlman interviews Dhaya Sewduth, President of Life Saving South Africa (LSA).

Today, 25 July is World Drowning Prevention Day, a day when the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the global drowning prevention community continue to focus on raising awareness of drowning as a public health issue.

It's reported that drowning has been the cause of over 2.5 million preventable deaths globally in the past decade.

Sewduth says because of the lack of adequate public infrastructure and facilities, teaching the youth to swim has become more and more challenging.

As a way to combat this, LSA has developed the 'Water Safety Programme', which aims at raising awareness about lifesaving and empowering the youth of South Africa with water safety knowledge, basic resuscitation training and lifesaving techniques.

Through grants from the government, LSA is able to train roughly 1000 lifeguards per year.

It [programme] provides valuable information for people who live in and around water. Dhaya Sewduth, President – Life Saving South Africa

We literally grow lifeguards in the voluntary clubs. Dhaya Sewduth, President – Life Saving South Africa

