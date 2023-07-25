SAA minority shareholders hunting potential suitors for sale to go ahead

Streaming issues? Report here
midday-report-thumbnail-702png midday-report-thumbnail-702png
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Officer who solved Rosemary Ndlovu murders is 'happy she is behind bars' SA Police Service sergeant Keshi Benneth Mabunda has been named detective of the year for solving the Rosemary Ndlovu case. 28 July 2023 10:31 AM
It's freezing! Haven Night Shelter needs your HELP to keep homeless warm Haven Night Shelter chief executive officer Shaddie Valayadum says the cold weather is forcing more people off the streets and thr... 28 July 2023 10:10 AM
Jub Jub released on bail after arrest for rape, attempted murder Jub Jub appeared in court on 27 July after handing himself over to police. 28 July 2023 9:22 AM
View all Local
Malema praises Mazzotti, says EFF 'not ashamed of associating with him' The controversial tobacco trader who gave the red berets money in order to register as a political party with the Independent Elec... 28 July 2023 8:03 AM
[LISTEN] Do women’s leagues still represent the interests of women? Do women's leagues represent ALL women's rights, or only those that belong to a party? 27 July 2023 3:15 PM
Russia summit is a golden opportunity for Africa to get rid of Wagner Group Russia needs the summit to help it win more friends in Africa. 26 July 2023 11:19 AM
View all Politics
Premier Lesufi commits to creating 6000 jobs every month for the next year Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has committed to creating 6000 jobs a month for the next year to address high unemployment. 28 July 2023 8:49 AM
Understanding the impact money-related stress has on our mental health How do we reduce anxiety about money? 27 July 2023 8:30 PM
Spur buys 60% stake in restaurant group Doppio Zero The Spur Corporation is hoping the acquisition will strengthen its presence in the daytime dining and coffee specialty markets. 27 July 2023 7:43 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] Can companies take legal action if you pitch up to work high on weed? While the private use of cannabis has become legal in South Africa, what happens if you show up to work high? 28 July 2023 11:19 AM
Daily aspirin doesn’t prevent strokes in older, healthy people after all New research led by Monash University shows daily, low-dose aspirin doesn’t prevent strokes in relatively healthy people over 70. 28 July 2023 8:57 AM
Meet the 'Minister of Menstruation', changing the world one period at a time Menstruation is a natural, biological function, yet there's still so much shame and stigma surrounding it. 28 July 2023 8:24 AM
View all Lifestyle
[LISTEN] 'Rassie: Stories of Life and Rugby' autobiography ready to be released Rugby legend, Rassie Erasmus and co-author David O’Sullivan speak on their new book's content and context. 28 July 2023 11:27 AM
Women’s World Cup: 5 issues holding back the female game Women are facing several hurdles from equipment designed for men to being paid less fairly. 28 July 2023 9:06 AM
Get ready, the Netball World Cup starts today! GO, PROTEAS! South Africa hosts the Netball World Cup for the first time. 28 July 2023 8:12 AM
View all Sport
Are cinemas revived thanks to #Barbenheimer? Ster-Kinekor CEO hopes so Ster-Kinekor CEO Mark Sardi speaks about the future of cinema given the recent surge in attendance for Oppenheimer and Barbie. 28 July 2023 10:51 AM
#DealorNoDealZA: The Funny Chef brings home the bacon (R250K!) for charity Wednesday night's celebrity episode of #DealorNoDealZA was cooking on gas with only the second contestant to win the big pot. 27 July 2023 12:16 PM
YouTube Shorts usurps TikTok & Instagram Reels with more than 2bn monthly users Google reports that more than two billion users are logging-in to YouTube Shorts every month. 27 July 2023 12:05 PM
View all Entertainment
Ban smartphones from ALL schools, everywhere - United Nations UNESCO is calling for all smartphones to be banned from all schools around the world. 28 July 2023 9:54 AM
Mafia vs Democracy: Organised crime undermines ordinary people's civic honesty Research shows that ordinary people are less honest in countries where organised crime is prevalent. 27 July 2023 2:01 PM
Mediterranean engulfed by a 'ring of fire' as deadly wildfires rage on Deadly wildfires have been sweeping across the Mediterranean, affecting nine countries. 27 July 2023 11:22 AM
View all World
Russia-Africa summit: Black Sea Grain deal 'top of the agenda' President Cyril Ramaphosa is leading the South African delegation at the second Russia-Africa summit. 27 July 2023 8:45 AM
Reflecting on Gukurahundi genocide: 'It committed unspeakable atrocities' [LISTEN] What actually happened during Zimbabwe's Gukurahundi genocide. 24 July 2023 4:09 PM
Russia-Africa summit provides a global stage for Moscow to puff up its power The key question for African citizens to ask is: whose interests are being served? 24 July 2023 11:07 AM
View all Africa
'Jani was too honest to survive in SA' - Herman Lategan on Jani Allan's death Allan was widely considered to be one of the first celebrity journalists in SA, making her mark in the media in the 1980s. 27 July 2023 9:32 AM
MANDY WIENER: We must applaud (and protect) the eyewitness who did not look away The motorist who filmed VIP protection officers meting out abuse is being threatened, but she/he deserves a national order. 27 July 2023 7:01 AM
Online returns: 'Opportunity for e-tailers to build loyalty by making it easy' Bruce Whitfield talks online shopping and reverse logistics with Natalie Schooling, CEO of customer experience specialists nlighte... 20 July 2023 9:55 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

SAA minority shareholders hunting potential suitors for sale to go ahead

25 July 2023 8:09 PM
by Carlo Petersen
Tags:
South African Airways SAA

The Takatso Consortium's minority shareholders recently accepted the Competition Commission's condition that they must exit the strategic equity partnership with South African Airways (SAA).

The Takatso Consortium's minority shareholders recently accepted the Competition Commission's condition that they must exit the strategic equity partnership with South African Airways (SAA) in order for a deal to go through.

Speaking on The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield, Gidon Novick, who represents minority shareholder Lift Airline, says they have now been instructed to sell their shares for the sale to proceed.

It's taken a long while... the deal was done about two years ago... the tribunal has ratified that we as minoroties have been requested to sell our shares for the deal to go ahead.

Gidon Novick, co-founder Lift Airline

In May, the Competition Commission provided certain conditions for the disposal of a 51% stake in South African Airways (SAA) to Takatso. One of these conditions is the exit of minority partners in the consortium, Global Aviation (Lift Airline is a partner) and Syranix.

The Takatso Consortium will obtain 51% of SAA's shares in terms of the deal, and provide the airline with a capital injection of R3 billion over two years. As government's shareholder representative, the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) will keep 49%.

Takatso is essentially infrastructure investment firm Harith (80%), Global Aviation (10%), and Syranix (10%). The consortium will take the helm at SAA once the deal is finalised and has refused to take on SAA's debt of R1.5 billion.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : SAA minority shareholders hunting potential suitors for sale to go ahead




25 July 2023 8:09 PM
by Carlo Petersen
Tags:
South African Airways SAA

More from Business

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi addressed the media on the Nasi Ispani recruitment campaign on 14 July 2023. Picture: @GautengProvince/Twitter

Premier Lesufi commits to creating 6000 jobs every month for the next year

28 July 2023 8:49 AM

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has committed to creating 6000 jobs a month for the next year to address high unemployment.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © avemario/123rf.com

Understanding the impact money-related stress has on our mental health

27 July 2023 8:30 PM

How do we reduce anxiety about money?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Spur restaurant in Carlswald, Midrand. Picture: Kgothatso Mogale/EWN

Spur buys 60% stake in restaurant group Doppio Zero

27 July 2023 7:43 PM

The Spur Corporation is hoping the acquisition will strengthen its presence in the daytime dining and coffee specialty markets.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Former President Jacob Zuma and Advocate Dali Mpofu at the Pietermaritzburg High Court on 20 March 2023. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News

Who foots the bill for Jacob Zuma’s R18.2m corruption trial legal costs?

27 July 2023 7:08 PM

Zuma is due back in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court next month, in another attempt have prosecutor Billy Downer removed from his corruption trial.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ adam121/123rf.com

Over 100 CEOs sign a pledge to help government fix South Africa's problems

27 July 2023 6:40 PM

The business-led initiative is aimed at getting the country's ailing economy back on track.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © welcomia/123rf.com

[LISTEN] Airbnb red flags: 'Did I pay for a fake listing?'

27 July 2023 3:22 PM

Here's why you need to "check everything, assume the worst" when doing transactions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: bizoon/123rf.com

Pain at the pumps: Steep fuel price hike on the cards for August

27 July 2023 10:11 AM

Pressure on consumers continues as forecasts point to a steep fuel hike.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ daniilantiq/123rf.com

[LISTEN] Are banks helping home loan customers after steep interest rate hikes?

26 July 2023 8:59 PM

What are banks doing to help home loan customers who are struggling to make payments after 10 consecutive interest rate hikes?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Copyright: olegdudko / 123rf

[LISTEN] Daily Maverick’s press accreditation for Russia-Africa summit revoked

26 July 2023 8:25 PM

This week, without explanation, Daily Maverick’s press accreditation for the Russia-Africa summit was revoked.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© piren/123rf.com

[LISTEN] Steinhoff delisted from JSE after shareholders dissolve company

26 July 2023 7:58 PM

Steinhoff's shareholders have chosen to dissolve the company and remove it from the Johannesburg and Frankfurt stock exchanges.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Jub Jub released on bail after arrest for rape, attempted murder

Entertainment Local

Ban smartphones from ALL schools, everywhere - United Nations

World

Malema praises Mazzotti, says EFF 'not ashamed of associating with him'

Politics

EWN Highlights

Develop Khayelitsha to be conducive for policing, plead community leaders

28 July 2023 1:12 PM

Malema calls for more scrutiny on role of National Treasury

28 July 2023 11:27 AM

Orlando Pirates' Thembinkosi Lorch set to know sentencing fate for assaulting ex

28 July 2023 11:20 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA