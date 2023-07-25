Kylian Mbappe's potential move to Saudi League shaking up the world of football





Robert Marawa speaks to Ben Jacobs, Football Writer and Commentator.

When Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al Nassr in the Saudi Arabian Pro League he said “the Saudi league can be one of the top five leagues in the world" and to many that was an ambitious statement.

Fast forward a few months and Ronaldo’s statement seems to be coming to fruition.

In the current transfer window the likes of Karim Benzema, N’golo Kante, Edouard Mendy, Ruben Neves and Roberto Firmino, just to name a few have made the move to the cash rich league.

The latest player to be linked is Kylian Mbappe.

The French World Cup winner is the subject of a £300m bid from Saudi League team Al-Hilal after making it clear that he no longer wants to be at PSG.

Speaking to broadcaster Robert Marawa on #MSW, football writer and commentator Ben Jacobs says there is a lot to consider when it comes to a potential deal for the 24-year-old.

There’s a game going on and there are deadlines to keep an eye on. There is a loyalty bonus at PSG at the end of the month, and of course the close of the window when the season has already started and we will find out if PSG are bluffing by saying that they will just bench him. Ben Jacobs, Football Writer and Commentator

The consensus is that Real [Madrid] is the destination for Mbappe long term, but in the meantime if everyone wants to cash in on the player, the move to Saudi is one of the very few options for a one season deal. Ben Jacobs, Football Writer and Commentator

Jacobs added that this is just the start of the project in Saudi and that the league plans to grow even more.

I think it is sustainable long term. This is only stage one and their focus is on bringing more players to the league. If Saudi are successful in bringing in the younger players you will see a lot of leagues outside of the premier league sell to Saudi and look to develop the league from a youth perspective. Ben Jacobs, Football Writer and Commentator

This plan is geared towards 2030 and how the players experience Saudi will be key. Whether they get paid on time and whether the players will get the money they are promised is another story. The clubs aren’t really funding these moves themselves and the ministry of sport have allocated This plan is geared towards 2030 and how the players experience Saudi will be key. Whether they get paid on time and whether the players will get the money they are promised is another story. The clubs aren’t really funding these moves themselves and the ministry of sport have allocated £17bn in transfer fees alone between now and 2030. Ben Jacobs, Football Writer and Commentator

By the end of the window there will be between 30 and 50 foreign players in the league and only about 15 of those players will be in that bracket of retirement age. Ben Jacobs, Football Writer and Commentator

