Royal AM application to have FIFA ban overturned thrown out by CAS





Robert Marawa speaks to Leruma Thobejane, Royal AM's Legal Representative.

Royal AM’s legal representative, Leruma Thobejane says the club has received notice from the Court of Arbitration for Sport that their application to have their FIFA sanction overturned has been thrown out.

A transfer ban was imposed on the KZN outfit last month after the Premier Soccer League club failed to pay an amount of R12-million owed to former striker Samir Nurkovic, whose contract they terminated prematurely.

FIFA had to uplift the ban in respect of the ban but they did not do that. So we had to lodge a case with CAS along with an appeal to the original decision. They were given an opportunity to answer the application but FIFA then wrote to us to say that the ban was separate to the situation regarding the payment of the R12 million. Leruma Thobejane, Royal AM's Legal Representative

CAS requested responses from both Nurkovic and FIFA. We want the appeal to be expedited so that it can be dealt with quickly. FIFA wanted to create a situation where there are 3 decisions in that the transfer ban is viewed as separate to the R12 million, which we say cant be the case. Leruma Thobejane, Royal AM's Legal Representative

