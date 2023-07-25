Royal AM application to have FIFA ban overturned thrown out by CAS
Robert Marawa speaks to Leruma Thobejane, Royal AM's Legal Representative.
Royal AM’s legal representative, Leruma Thobejane says the club has received notice from the Court of Arbitration for Sport that their application to have their FIFA sanction overturned has been thrown out.
A transfer ban was imposed on the KZN outfit last month after the Premier Soccer League club failed to pay an amount of R12-million owed to former striker Samir Nurkovic, whose contract they terminated prematurely.
FIFA had to uplift the ban in respect of the ban but they did not do that. So we had to lodge a case with CAS along with an appeal to the original decision. They were given an opportunity to answer the application but FIFA then wrote to us to say that the ban was separate to the situation regarding the payment of the R12 million.Leruma Thobejane, Royal AM's Legal Representative
CAS requested responses from both Nurkovic and FIFA. We want the appeal to be expedited so that it can be dealt with quickly. FIFA wanted to create a situation where there are 3 decisions in that the transfer ban is viewed as separate to the R12 million, which we say cant be the case.Leruma Thobejane, Royal AM's Legal Representative
Listen to the audio for more.
This article first appeared on 947 : Royal AM application to have FIFA ban overturned thrown out by CAS
More from Sport
[LISTEN] 'Rassie: Stories of Life and Rugby' autobiography ready to be released
Rugby legend, Rassie Erasmus and co-author David O’Sullivan speak on their new book's content and context.Read More
Women’s World Cup: 5 issues holding back the female game
Women are facing several hurdles from equipment designed for men to being paid less fairly.Read More
Get ready, the Netball World Cup starts today! GO, PROTEAS!
South Africa hosts the Netball World Cup for the first time.Read More
Africa at the Netball World Cup: 4 teams are set to inspire the continent
Hosting the event carries significant implications for SA, but also for the growth and image of the sport across the continent.Read More
Transformation in sport: 'Springboks have made great strides in last 7 years'
The issue of transformation in South African rugby has again reared its head following the squad announcement for SA vs Argentina.Read More
'Season of transformation and growth ahead for Kaizer Chiefs' - Jessica Motaung
Molefi Ntseki takes over from Arthur Zwane as the new Amakhosi head coach.Read More
Netball World Cup: An untold black sport history of South Africa
The 2023 Netball World Cup kicks off in Cape Town on Friday.Read More
Kylian Mbappe's potential move to Saudi League shaking up the world of football
Karim Benzema, N’golo Kante, Edouard Mendy, Ruben Neves and Roberto Firmino are just a few big name players to have made the move to the cash rich league.Read More
[LISTEN] A Dummy's Guide to Netball (GO, PROTEAS!!)
With the Netball World Cup kicking off, the Head coach of Maties, Zanele Mdodana, joins John Maytham to teach him the basics.Read More