Mashatile agrees with UNDP that SA's 'high unemployment is a ticking time bomb'
JOHANNESBURG - Deputy President Paul Mashatile has warned the private and public sector that the apathetic approach to youth unemployment will threaten the social and political stability of South Africa.
Mashatile was speaking at the launch of the South Africa National Human Development report in Pretoria on Tuesday.
The latest report by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has looked at youth unemployment in South Africa through a human development lens.
ALSO READ:
- Blue lights assault case: Victim 'tried to bump' car Mashatile was in - accused
The findings of the report have revealed that joblessness among young people is hindering economic growth, threatening social cohesion and putting pressure on public resources.
Mashatile agreed that the report shone a light on the government's blind spots in tackling youth unemployment.
“We agree with the UNDP when they say there is no doubt that the high unemployment rate is a ticking time bomb. Addressing and tackling youth joblessness is not only sound economics, but it’s a developmental imperative.”
This article first appeared on EWN : Mashatile agrees with UNDP that SA's 'high unemployment is a ticking time bomb'
Source : @PresidencyZA/Twitter
More from Politics
Malema praises Mazzotti, says EFF 'not ashamed of associating with him'
The controversial tobacco trader who gave the red berets money in order to register as a political party with the Independent Electoral Commission was among several guests who attended the party's 10th anniversary birthday dinner held at Emperor’s Palace on Thursday night.Read More
[LISTEN] Do women’s leagues still represent the interests of women?
Do women's leagues represent ALL women's rights, or only those that belong to a party?Read More
Russia summit is a golden opportunity for Africa to get rid of Wagner Group
Russia needs the summit to help it win more friends in Africa.Read More
[LISTEN] Peter Marais weighs in on the Western Cape Peoples Bill
Through this bill, the FF Plus will be able to govern the 'West Capetonians' without interference from the national government.Read More
Mbalula says his remarks on Gordhan's performance a clarion call, not a threat
'Comrade Pravin move faster, or otherwise, we will move you', said the secretary-general during his address at the ANCWL elective conference on Saturday.Read More
Three-horse race to lead the ANC Women's League
The league's former president, Bathabile Dlamini is facing off with former league secretary and Eastern Cape's Sisisi Tolashe and KwaZulu-Natal's Thembeka Mchunu.Read More
DA hopes ruling on Putin arrest warrant helps to restore SA's global credibility
As a result of the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s legal action, Russian President Vladimir Putin won’t be able to set foot in South Africa without being arrested.Read More
Is the ANC stronger than its opponents? By-elections seem to suggest so
As next year’s national elections creep closer, by-elections show the ANC may be stronger than its opponents realise.Read More
Court sets aside Ramaphosa proclamation to investigate Telkom's 'dodgy' deals
The Presidential Proclamation had given the SIU authority to investigate what were believed to have been questionable deals at Telkom.Read More