Mashatile agrees with UNDP that SA's 'high unemployment is a ticking time bomb'





JOHANNESBURG - Deputy President Paul Mashatile has warned the private and public sector that the apathetic approach to youth unemployment will threaten the social and political stability of South Africa.

Mashatile was speaking at the launch of the South Africa National Human Development report in Pretoria on Tuesday.

The latest report by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has looked at youth unemployment in South Africa through a human development lens.

The findings of the report have revealed that joblessness among young people is hindering economic growth, threatening social cohesion and putting pressure on public resources.

Mashatile agreed that the report shone a light on the government's blind spots in tackling youth unemployment.

“We agree with the UNDP when they say there is no doubt that the high unemployment rate is a ticking time bomb. Addressing and tackling youth joblessness is not only sound economics, but it’s a developmental imperative.”

