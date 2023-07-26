Health Dept begins contact tracing after detecting 3rd imported cholera case
JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Health has begun contact tracing efforts after a third positive imported cholera case was identified in Durban.
The first two imported cases were from two individuals who had travelled to Malawi.
The department said a 24-year-old man landed at the King Shaka International Airport just over a week ago, showing severe symptoms of cholera.
“The outbreak response team has affected contact tracing and identified four family members and one friend he stayed with while in Pakistan,” said the department's Foster Mohale.
“None of the contacts identified are presenting cholera symptoms and are on continuous close monitoring.”
So far, South Africa recorded a total of 199 cholera cases in 2023.
While the recent homegrown cholera outbreak remained under control, Mohale urged residents to remain vigilant.
“[Health] Minister [Joe] Phaahla urges the public to stay alert and maintain high levels of personal hygiene at all times, in order to prevent the possible transmission of water borne and food borne diseases.”
The latest confirmed positive case comes as the Water Research Commission is expected to provide an update on an independent analysis of the outbreak in Hammanskraal on Wednesday.
The waterborne disease has killed at least 47 people across the country - with over 35 deaths recorded in Gauteng - particularly in the south of Pretoria.
This article first appeared on EWN : Health Dept begins contact tracing after detecting 3rd imported cholera case
Source : GCIS
