Happy 80th birthday, Mick Jagger!
Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger celebrates a milestone 80th birthday today (26 July).
The English singer and songwriter, full name Sir Michael Philip Jagger, is the lead vocalist and one of the founding members of the Rolling Stones.
The rock band was founded in 1962 by Jagger and Keith Richards and grew into an incredibly successful quintet with a career spanning over six decades.
The Rolling Stones, 1960s. pic.twitter.com/azVj98rKG3' Classic Rock In Pics (@crockpics) October 12, 2022
Jagger’s solo career was no small feat either.
He released several solo projects, including four albums and the legendary and chart-topping hit Dancing in the Street, a duet with David Bowie.
*Dancing in the Street*…………David Bowie & Mick Jagger 🎼📀🎧🎼 pic.twitter.com/kkBCGHXX8R' 𝓓𝓙’𝓓𝓸𝓽𝓽𝓲’80’𝓼’𝓒𝓵𝓾𝓫 🎼📀🎧 (@Dolores777777) February 4, 2023
Jagger is still known for his distinctive voice, energetic live performances and legendary contributions to the industry.
This article first appeared on 947 : Happy 80th birthday, Mick Jagger!
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Mick_Jagger_Desert_Trip_2016-53.jpg
