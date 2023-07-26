Streaming issues? Report here
Happy 80th birthday, Mick Jagger!

26 July 2023 8:28 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip

Despite turning 80, the iconic rock legend rocks on!

Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger celebrates a milestone 80th birthday today (26 July).

The English singer and songwriter, full name Sir Michael Philip Jagger, is the lead vocalist and one of the founding members of the Rolling Stones.

The rock band was founded in 1962 by Jagger and Keith Richards and grew into an incredibly successful quintet with a career spanning over six decades.

Jagger’s solo career was no small feat either.

He released several solo projects, including four albums and the legendary and chart-topping hit Dancing in the Street, a duet with David Bowie.

Jagger is still known for his distinctive voice, energetic live performances and legendary contributions to the industry.


This article first appeared on 947 : Happy 80th birthday, Mick Jagger!




