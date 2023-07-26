Happy 78th birthday, Helen Mirren!

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
High Court quashes government's beef with plant-based meat The High Court has ruled against government's seizure of vegetable-based products with names associated to meat products. 28 July 2023 5:33 PM
South Africa's first-of-its-kind laptop library is here thanks to TechMarkit Thanks to their first-of-its-kind Laptop Library programme you can "lend" a laptop or notebook for a nominal refundable deposit. 28 July 2023 4:01 PM
[WATCH] SIMPLY THE BEST!! Chef entertains customers while waiting for food Besides making food, this chef loves entertaining people too. 28 July 2023 2:35 PM
View all Local
Malema praises Mazzotti, says EFF 'not ashamed of associating with him' The controversial tobacco trader who gave the red berets money in order to register as a political party with the Independent Elec... 28 July 2023 8:03 AM
[LISTEN] Do women’s leagues still represent the interests of women? Do women's leagues represent ALL women's rights, or only those that belong to a party? 27 July 2023 3:15 PM
Russia summit is a golden opportunity for Africa to get rid of Wagner Group Russia needs the summit to help it win more friends in Africa. 26 July 2023 11:19 AM
View all Politics
High Court quashes government's beef with plant-based meat The High Court has ruled against government's seizure of vegetable-based products with names associated to meat products. 28 July 2023 5:33 PM
South Africa's first-of-its-kind laptop library is here thanks to TechMarkit Thanks to their first-of-its-kind Laptop Library programme you can "lend" a laptop or notebook for a nominal refundable deposit. 28 July 2023 4:01 PM
Premier Lesufi commits to creating 6000 jobs every month for the next year Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has committed to creating 6000 jobs a month for the next year to address high unemployment. 28 July 2023 8:49 AM
View all Business
Do chains and whips excite you? Impact play might be for you If the idea of striking or being struck by your partner excites you, impact play can be a fun way to spice up your sex life. 28 July 2023 2:53 PM
[WATCH] Life hack!! There is a simple and seamless way to crack an EGG Did you know there is a simple and seamless way to crack an egg? 28 July 2023 2:18 PM
[LISTEN] Can companies take legal action if you pitch up to work high on weed? While the private use of cannabis has become legal in South Africa, what happens if you show up to work high? 28 July 2023 11:19 AM
View all Lifestyle
Cassius Mailula ready to take his career to next level in Major League Soccer The 22-year-old secured a move to the MLS after just one season in the Mamelodi Sundowns first team. 28 July 2023 4:45 PM
[PREVIEW] Springboks should win ‘comfortably’ against Argentina The Springboks take on Argentina's Pumas in Johannesburg on Saturday. 28 July 2023 3:02 PM
[LISTEN] 'Rassie: Stories of Life and Rugby' autobiography ready to be released Rugby legend, Rassie Erasmus and co-author David O’Sullivan speak on their new book's content and context. 28 July 2023 11:27 AM
View all Sport
Chilly weather = Netflix & chill with these highly recommended shows This weekend's weather is perfect to Netflix and chill! Matt Green has a list of shows to keep you entertained as it pours. 28 July 2023 12:50 PM
Are cinemas revived thanks to #Barbenheimer? Ster-Kinekor CEO hopes so Ster-Kinekor CEO Mark Sardi speaks about the future of cinema given the recent surge in attendance for Oppenheimer and Barbie. 28 July 2023 10:51 AM
#DealorNoDealZA: The Funny Chef brings home the bacon (R250K!) for charity Wednesday night's celebrity episode of #DealorNoDealZA was cooking on gas with only the second contestant to win the big pot. 27 July 2023 12:16 PM
View all Entertainment
Singapore executes woman for first time in almost two decades Saridewi Binte Djamani was hanged in Singapore on Friday afternoon after being convicted of a drug crime. 28 July 2023 3:08 PM
Allyship or dependency... What is Putin's goal with Russia-Africa summit? The Russia-Africa summit is currently underway, but many European countries are skeptical of the summit. 28 July 2023 12:37 PM
Mafia vs Democracy: Organised crime undermines ordinary people's civic honesty Research shows that ordinary people are less honest in countries where organised crime is prevalent. 27 July 2023 2:01 PM
View all World
Russia-Africa summit: Black Sea Grain deal 'top of the agenda' President Cyril Ramaphosa is leading the South African delegation at the second Russia-Africa summit. 27 July 2023 8:45 AM
Reflecting on Gukurahundi genocide: 'It committed unspeakable atrocities' [LISTEN] What actually happened during Zimbabwe's Gukurahundi genocide. 24 July 2023 4:09 PM
Russia-Africa summit provides a global stage for Moscow to puff up its power The key question for African citizens to ask is: whose interests are being served? 24 July 2023 11:07 AM
View all Africa
'Jani was too honest to survive in SA' - Herman Lategan on Jani Allan's death Allan was widely considered to be one of the first celebrity journalists in SA, making her mark in the media in the 1980s. 27 July 2023 9:32 AM
MANDY WIENER: We must applaud (and protect) the eyewitness who did not look away The motorist who filmed VIP protection officers meting out abuse is being threatened, but she/he deserves a national order. 27 July 2023 7:01 AM
Online returns: 'Opportunity for e-tailers to build loyalty by making it easy' Bruce Whitfield talks online shopping and reverse logistics with Natalie Schooling, CEO of customer experience specialists nlighte... 20 July 2023 9:55 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

Happy 78th birthday, Helen Mirren!

26 July 2023 8:57 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Actress Helen Mirren
celebrity news

Take a trip down memory lane with us as we celebrate Mirren's most iconic roles.

Dame Helen Mirren DBE is an English actor and the recipient of numerous accolades. She is the only performer to have achieved both the American and the British Triple Crowns of Acting and is often referred to as "one the greatest actors of all time".

Mirren's standout performance as Queen Elizabeth II in The Queen is one of the most notable and recognizable performances of her career.

Today, the actress turns 78 years old, so we celebrate her best roles, ranked according to IMDb.

1) The Prince of Egypt (1998)

2) The Queen (2006)

3) The Hundred-Foot Journey (2014)

4) Eye in the Sky (2015)

5) Woman in Gold (2015)

6) Excalibur (1981)

7) Trumbo (2015)

8) The Cook, The Thief, His Wife & Her Lover (1989)

9) O Lucky Man! (1973)

10) The Long Good Friday (1980)

If you're wondering what Mirren's doing at 78 years old, she's being fabulous - as always!


This article first appeared on KFM : Happy 78th birthday, Helen Mirren!




26 July 2023 8:57 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Actress Helen Mirren
celebrity news

More from Entertainment

Photo: Pixabay/Tumisu

Chilly weather = Netflix & chill with these highly recommended shows

28 July 2023 12:50 PM

This weekend's weather is perfect to Netflix and chill! Matt Green has a list of shows to keep you entertained as it pours.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© fergregory/123rf.com

Are cinemas revived thanks to #Barbenheimer? Ster-Kinekor CEO hopes so

28 July 2023 10:51 AM

Ster-Kinekor CEO Mark Sardi speaks about the future of cinema given the recent surge in attendance for Oppenheimer and Barbie.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Jub Jub

Jub Jub released on bail after arrest for rape, attempted murder

28 July 2023 9:22 AM

Jub Jub appeared in court on 27 July after handing himself over to police.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

#DealorNoDealZA: The Funny Chef brings home the bacon (R250K!) for charity

27 July 2023 12:16 PM

Wednesday night's celebrity episode of #DealorNoDealZA was cooking on gas with only the second contestant to win the big pot.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: YouTube #shorts page

YouTube Shorts usurps TikTok & Instagram Reels with more than 2bn monthly users

27 July 2023 12:05 PM

Google reports that more than two billion users are logging-in to YouTube Shorts every month.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[LISTEN] YoungstaCPT and US musician Nilla Allin drops VOETSEK song collab!

27 July 2023 8:10 AM

"Who you know that got the hottest South African rapper voetsekking on their voetsek?" The EP drops on 28 July!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image courtesy of Bryan Ledgard (https://www.flickr.com/people/97355030@N00)

Sinead O'Connor (56) has died

27 July 2023 6:21 AM

The Irish pop legend Sinead O'Connor, who ruled the airwaves in the 90s, has died at the age of 56.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Tim Cornbill

Here's what Cillian Murphy (and other actors) are REALLY smoking in movies...

26 July 2023 12:37 PM

Spoiler alert: it's not real cigarettes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

American actress and producer, Sandra Bullock. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Gage Skidmore

Happy 59th Birthday, Sandra Bullock! Here's a look at her most iconic roles

26 July 2023 10:22 AM

From Miss Congeniality to Ocean’s 8, let’s look back at 10 of her most iconic movie roles.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

English singer, songwriter and Rolling Stones frontman, Mick Jagger. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Raph_PH

Happy 80th birthday, Mick Jagger!

26 July 2023 8:28 AM

Despite turning 80, the iconic rock legend rocks on!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Jub Jub released on bail after arrest for rape, attempted murder

Entertainment Local

Ban smartphones from ALL schools, everywhere - United Nations

World

Malema praises Mazzotti, says EFF 'not ashamed of associating with him'

Politics

EWN Highlights

Cassius Mailula ready to take his career to next level in Major League Soccer

28 July 2023 6:45 PM

Case against 9 City of Tshwane employees postponed

28 July 2023 6:44 PM

Sim swap was done on Meyiwa's cellphone a day after he was killed, court told

28 July 2023 6:44 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA