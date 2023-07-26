'We had a lot of good chats': St James massacre survivor on forgiving attackers
Charl van Wyk was one of the worshipers at Saint James Church 30 years ago when eleven congregants were murdered and over 50 injured in an attack by members of the Azanian People's Liberation Army (APLA). He joins John Maytham to reflect on the journey of reconciliation.
It was a Sunday night in July 1993.
Worshipers had gathered at St James Church of England in Kenilworth, Cape Town.
A congregation, 100 strong, would never have known that as they entered the church their lives would be forever changed that night.
During the service, gunmen from the Azanian People's Liberation Army (APLA) entered the church with grenades and assault rifles and opened fire.
In addition to claiming 11 lives, their actions would leave dozens more people wounded.
On Tuesday night, a special service was held at the church to mark 30 years since the tragedy.
Van Wyk, author of the book 'Shooting Back: The Right and Duty of Self-Defence' spoke ahead of Tuesday's service.
He spoke about his personal journey through anger and hatred towards reconciliation and his decision to forgive the perpetrators.
It's important that I state it was a decision to be made...Charl van Wyk, Author - 'Shooting Back: The Right and Duty of Self-Defence'
I had to make a mind shift, and a theological shift and a heart shift, at the end of the day to forgive the attackers.Charl van Wyk, Author - 'Shooting Back: The Right and Duty of Self-Defence'
Van Wyk has often been considered a 'hero' for the actions he took on the night of the attack.
Armed with a revolver himself, he shot back, wounding one of the gunmen.
Many say his actions prevented further lives from being lost.
Part of van Wyk's journey to forgiveness has been to reach out to the men who carried out the attack.
"That's been quite a walk," he says.
I phoned the prison and I said, I want to speak to Gcinikhaya Makoma and the prison warden wanted to know who I was...and I explained that I was the man who returned fire from the shootout.Charl van Wyk, Author - 'Shooting Back: The Right and Duty of Self-Defence'
In 1998, with one serving time for the crime, two others on trial, and a fourth who had died while on bail, the Truth and Reconciliation Commission granted amnesty to the men who had carried out the attack.
I wasn't prepared to say that justice mustn't take place and everything must be forgotten...at the time of the TRC, I had forgiven them.Charl van Wyk, Author - 'Shooting Back: The Right and Duty of Self-Defence'
Click here to listen to several oral history interviews with survivors of the massacre.
RELATED: Hani killer's release sees neo-Nazi ‘explosion of joy’ - analyst
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'We had a lot of good chats': St James massacre survivor on forgiving attackers
Source : Pixabay.com
