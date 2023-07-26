Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
[LISTEN] 'We're failing to teach children well' : Jonathan Jansen on SA schools

26 July 2023 12:03 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Jonathan Jansen
SA education crisis
South African schools
Ridwan Samodien

Educationist stalwarts, Ridwan Samodien and Jonathan Jansen unpack some reasons behind the education crisis in South Africa.

Lester Kiewit speaks to his former principal of Kannemeyer Primary School, Ridwan Samodien who's won several awards for his legendary services to the education sector and is about to retire at the end of July.

Kiewit and Samodien also speak to Professor Jonathan Jansen - an internationally renowned expert in education, who in 2009 became the first black rector and vice-chancellor of the University of the Free State.

The three speak about life, careers and the current state of education in South Africa.

Listen to the conversation below. (Apologies for poor sound quality between 4.50 and 6.50).

Kiewit reports on South Africa's education crisis saying that eight out of 10 grade four learners cannot read for meaning and most kids go to bed hungry at night.

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) says they're doing everything they can to resource malnourished kids at public schools but Kiewit notes that it often falls to dedicated principals and teachers to close this gap - going above and beyond for learners.

One such principal is Ridwan Samodien who's been an educator for over 40 years and retires at the end of July.

Image source: Twitter screengrab from @rugaya5
Samodien has committed over 43 years of his life working at socio-economically disadvantaged schools. He spent 21 years as a teacher and over 22 years as principal of Kannemeyer Primary School in Grassy Park.

During his legendary career, Samodien bagged Woolworths' 'most inspirational principal' award in 2019.

In 2021, the principal received a bronze certificate from the WCED 'for excellence and exemplary leadership at a school.'

Just last year, Samodien also brought home the Kader Asmal Lifetime Achiever Award.

Samodien is also the co-founder of Partners for Possibilities - an organisation focused on business leaders who mentor principals and teachers to lead as they teach while co-creating resources for schools.

On the state of education in South Africa, Samodien says, "I believe that we have failed our children."

Samodien also comments on the quality of teaching in schools...

Teachers are chasing a curriculum and sometimes we don't check if everything we taught has been learnt. Teachers are overwhelmed by the demands placed on them. If we can only focus on reading with comprehension, everything else will fall into place.

Ridwan Samodien, Principal - Kannemeyer Primary School
Image source: Screengrab from LinkedIn profile
Another stalwart in education, Professor Jonathan Jansen who was the recipient of a lifetime achievement award at Stellenbosch University this year, agrees with Samodien's view and joins the conversation to answer some questions Samodien had such as:

What don't people know about you?

One is always aware of the fact that you didn't make yourself - there were people in your life that brought you to where you are. So, I have a very down to earth sense of myself. I think I work hard but I'm always conscious of the fact that I'm nothing and everything you have and own is a consequence of everyone else in your life.

Jonathan Jansen, Professor - University of the Free State

What keeps you awake at night?

Children. You don't have a country if you don't educate the children... We're failing to teach children well.

Jonathan Jansen, Professor - University of the Free State

Why are schools failing despite having dedicated and passionate teachers?

Leadership is lacking in schools. We need inspirational principals - that's why we can't let them retire. So we can't let principals like Ridwan retire.

Jonathan Jansen, Professor - University of the Free State

So, what's next for Samodien after retirement? While Jansen hopes to have some plans in the works when Samodien retires, the almost retired principal says that he's ready to volunteer his skills at schools. So, whoever wants his award-winning services - it's ready from 1 August - you heard it here first!

In the words of Samodien, "teaching is the mother of all professions so we need to continue celebrating and saluting teachers."

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [LISTEN] 'We're failing to teach children well' : Jonathan Jansen on SA schools




