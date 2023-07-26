Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
SAA to be partly privatised, with Takatso Aviation to acquire 51%

26 July 2023 12:13 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
South African Airways
Takatso

The Competition Tribunal has conditionally approved a merger between Takatso Aviation and South African Airways.

Clarence Ford speaks with Guy Leitch, Publisher and Editor at SA Flyer Magazine.

The merger will allow Takaso Aviation to take over a 51% stake in SAA.

The Department of Public Enterprises has welcomed the decision, saying that this will allow SAA to contribute to economic growth.

However, this agreement is reportedly subject to a moratorium on retrenchments, and Takatso's minority shareholders must be disinvested.

Leitch says this is a long-awaited and positive development.

© khunaspix/123rf.com
© khunaspix/123rf.com

It really is necessary that SAA be privatised. Or at least 51% privatised.

Guy Leitch, Publisher and Editor - SA Flyer Magazine

He adds that it does not make sense for the state to run an airline as they are capital intensive with very thin margins.

Listen to the interview above for more.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : SAA to be partly privatised, with Takatso Aviation to acquire 51%




