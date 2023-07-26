SAA to be partly privatised, with Takatso Aviation to acquire 51%





Clarence Ford speaks with Guy Leitch, Publisher and Editor at SA Flyer Magazine.

The merger will allow Takaso Aviation to take over a 51% stake in SAA.

The Department of Public Enterprises has welcomed the decision, saying that this will allow SAA to contribute to economic growth.

However, this agreement is reportedly subject to a moratorium on retrenchments, and Takatso's minority shareholders must be disinvested.

Leitch says this is a long-awaited and positive development.

It really is necessary that SAA be privatised. Or at least 51% privatised. Guy Leitch, Publisher and Editor - SA Flyer Magazine

He adds that it does not make sense for the state to run an airline as they are capital intensive with very thin margins.

