The Clement Manyathela Show
Here's what Cillian Murphy (and other actors) are REALLY smoking in movies...

26 July 2023 12:37 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Oppenheimer
Barb's wire

Spoiler alert: it's not real cigarettes.

Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman who reports on trending online stories.

Skip to 11.02 for this one.

Friedman says that if there's one thing Oppenheimer does lots of... it's chain smoking.

"It almost makes you want to start smoking while watching it." says, the trend spotter.

While it may look like real cigarettes and smoke on screen, it definitely is fake behind the scenes.

Cillian Murphy Smoking GIFfrom Cillian Murphy GIFs

Actors like Cillian Murphy in 'Oppenheimer' are not smoking real cigarettes because they've been proven to be detrimental to your health.

So, if you see actors smoking on screen it's probably herbal cigarettes without tobacco, nicotine, or other additives.

Usually, fake cigarettes are made from herbal ingredients like rose petals, clover and tea leaves.

It's also reported that these herbal alternatives aren't without health risks but they're nowhere near as bad for you as full-blown actual cigarettes.

Murphy's even said that he's going to start avoiding roles that require him to smoke so much because these faux ciggies just taste bad.

Friedman says these fake cigarettes on screen are an "interesting" sign of how movies have changed over the years...

It's interesting because seeing actors with a cigarette in their mouth as a kid was just normal...now, you don't see that as often, unless it's a movie that's a period piece.

Barbara Friedman, Cape Talk Presenter - Barb's Wire

Ford also remembers a time when smoking was allowed in studios and you couldn't really speak badly about this habit since most of the cigarette brands were being advertised on radio. "I couldn't imagine a time without smoking in a studio." says, Ford - and look at us now.

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Here's what Cillian Murphy (and other actors) are REALLY smoking in movies...




