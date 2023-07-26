Saudi team makes record-breaking €1bn offer for Kylian Mbappé
Bongani Bingwa speaks to foreign correspondent, Adam Gilchrist about the world’s trending stories, including what could be a record-breaking move for French footballer Kylian Mbappé.
(Skip to 3:31)
The Frenchman is the latest high-profile player to be linked to a move to the Saudi Pro League.
Football journalist Fabrizio Romano reports that the Al Hilal football team is offering a €300 million transfer fee to Mbappé’s current club Paris Saint-Germain, alongside a yearly salary package of €700 million to the 24-year-old.
To have that type of money to chuck around, not even Manchester City, Manchester United or Bayern Munich have that kind of dosh it appears – money is talking.Adam Gilchrist, foreign correspondent
RELATED: Kylian Mbappe's potential move to Saudi League shaking up the world of football
The world-record fee would allegedly only secure the footballer’s spot at the club for one year.
This leaves Mbappé free to potentially move to what is said to be his preferred club, Real Madrid when the year is up.
The Saudi clubs mean business… but the English Premier league say they aren’t worried but we’ll see.Adam Gilchrist, foreign correspondent
Scroll above to listen to the discussion.
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Kylian_Mbappe_celebrating_-_March_2018.jpg
