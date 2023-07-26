Implementation of controversial Limpopo Liquor Act just a few days away





Thabo Shole-Mashao speaks to Rodgers Monama, the Limpopo MEC for Economic Development, Environment and Tourism.

From next Tuesday, it will be illegal to buy and sell liquor in Limpopo after midnight.

As of the first of the new month, the Limpopo Liquor Act comes into force, making it illegal to trade in alcoholic beverages.

The provincial Department of Economic Development, Environment and Tourism believes the legislation will serve as a harm-reduction tool for things like GBV and road accidents, but liquor traders and nightclubs aren't happy about the move, saying the law hits them in the pocket.

We don't want to prejudice our SMMEs when they are trying to eke out their livelihood through entertainment. Rodgers Monama, Limpopo MEC for Economic Development, Environment and Tourism

Incorporated within the regulations, if you have an entertainment event, you can apply for a special permit and it's permissible in that regard. Rodgers Monama, Limpopo MEC for Economic Development, Environment and Tourism

Monama say the regulations give him as MEC considerable power to apply the Act.

If you look at the Western Cape and Gauteng, they've reviewed their regulations more than 14 times, so it's possible to review them if we get some genuine and salient submissions. Rodgers Monama, Limpopo MEC for Economic Development, Environment and Tourism

