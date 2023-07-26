Joburg CBD gas explosion declared a local state of disaster





JOHANNESBURG - The City of Joburg manager, Floyd Brink, revealed that a report has been compiled to declare the Lilian Ngoyi Street (formerly Bree Street) gas explosion a local state of disaster.

Johannesburg central was ground to a screeching halt last Wednesday during a gas explosion.

One person was killed and dozen others were hospitalised after suffering injuries due to the underground blast.

The city's infrastructure and maintenance department has been called into question as the source of the investigation was unidentifiable.

But Brink said that teams collaborated to ensure that all residents' water and electricity would be restored by Wednesday afternoon.

"And we've indicated previously it's going to be difficult for us to just send in heavy equipment because there is also then a possibility of collapse."

