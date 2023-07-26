



JOHANNESBURG - Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng has disputed claims by the defence in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial that the Bafana Bafana captain was left to die.

This came after the defence lawyer for accused number five, Zandile Mshololo, put it to State witness Khaya Ngcatshe that none of the Khumalo sisters were at Meyiwa's side after he was shot.

In what's believed to be a robbery gone wrong, the former captain was shot at the home of Kelly and Zandi Khumalo's mother in Vosloorus in 2014.

READ MORE:

Ngcatshe, who was Khumalo's neighbour at the time, took to the stand for a second day on Wednesday.

He testified that when he found Meyiwa inside the house, he had not received any medical care.

“Where was the Khumalo house, especially Kelly and her mother MaKhumalo, when you came back from the park where you had been looking for the intruders?” Mshololo asked.

“I only recall seeing Kelly’s mother. The others I did not see. I don’t remember,” Ngcatshe answered.

“As he was sitting in that critical condition, is there any Khumalo family member who was helping him or he was left there to die by himself?” Msholo asked.

But the judge interjected, hitting out at Mshololo's line of questioning.

“Left there to die? Zandile said she went to MaPhiri. Let’s not adulterate the evidence by stating non-essential [information] that we can never, ever testify to. She said she panicked, she froze, she came out, she went to MaPhiri... she couldn’t even dial 10 111 and now you’re telling us he was left there to die,” said Mokgoatlheng.

A third witness has been called to testify.

This article first appeared on EWN : Judge Mokgoatlheng dismisses defence’s claims Senzo Meyiwa was left to die