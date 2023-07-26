Judge Mokgoatlheng dismisses defence’s claims Senzo Meyiwa was left to die
JOHANNESBURG - Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng has disputed claims by the defence in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial that the Bafana Bafana captain was left to die.
This came after the defence lawyer for accused number five, Zandile Mshololo, put it to State witness Khaya Ngcatshe that none of the Khumalo sisters were at Meyiwa's side after he was shot.
In what's believed to be a robbery gone wrong, the former captain was shot at the home of Kelly and Zandi Khumalo's mother in Vosloorus in 2014.
READ MORE:
-
Meyiwa murder trial: Kelly Khumalo’s neighbour returns to witness stand
-
'There was a stain of blood': Witness recalls events after Senzo Meyiwa was shot
-
Zandi Khumalo wraps up testimony in rebooted Senzo Meyiwa murder trial
Ngcatshe, who was Khumalo's neighbour at the time, took to the stand for a second day on Wednesday.
He testified that when he found Meyiwa inside the house, he had not received any medical care.
“Where was the Khumalo house, especially Kelly and her mother MaKhumalo, when you came back from the park where you had been looking for the intruders?” Mshololo asked.
“I only recall seeing Kelly’s mother. The others I did not see. I don’t remember,” Ngcatshe answered.
“As he was sitting in that critical condition, is there any Khumalo family member who was helping him or he was left there to die by himself?” Msholo asked.
But the judge interjected, hitting out at Mshololo's line of questioning.
“Left there to die? Zandile said she went to MaPhiri. Let’s not adulterate the evidence by stating non-essential [information] that we can never, ever testify to. She said she panicked, she froze, she came out, she went to MaPhiri... she couldn’t even dial 10 111 and now you’re telling us he was left there to die,” said Mokgoatlheng.
A third witness has been called to testify.
This article first appeared on EWN : Judge Mokgoatlheng dismisses defence’s claims Senzo Meyiwa was left to die
Source : Nokukhanya Mntambo/Eyewitness News
More from Local
Officer who solved Rosemary Ndlovu murders is 'happy she is behind bars'
SA Police Service sergeant Keshi Benneth Mabunda has been named detective of the year for solving the Rosemary Ndlovu case.Read More
It's freezing! Haven Night Shelter needs your HELP to keep homeless warm
Haven Night Shelter chief executive officer Shaddie Valayadum says the cold weather is forcing more people off the streets and through their doors.Read More
Jub Jub released on bail after arrest for rape, attempted murder
Jub Jub appeared in court on 27 July after handing himself over to police.Read More
Premier Lesufi commits to creating 6000 jobs every month for the next year
Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has committed to creating 6000 jobs a month for the next year to address high unemployment.Read More
Another court showdown for Zuma and Downer
Last month, the Pietermaritzburg High Court set aside the summonses as unlawful but Zuma has since filed a notice of intention to appeal that order, effectively suspending it.Read More
N1 assault: Defence argues bail release for 8 accused won’t cause public outrage
The accused's defence said there was no evidence that their release on bail would cause any 'sense of shock in the public' or 'undermine public peace'.Read More
[LISTEN] Do women’s leagues still represent the interests of women?
Do women's leagues represent ALL women's rights, or only those that belong to a party?Read More
Pastor kills impala in act of 'manhood' then posts: 'Ek het ‘n horing gekry'
A pastor who posed with a hunted buck in his bakkie for a joke on social media has lost a court case related to the incident.Read More
Andre de Ruyter's book strikes a chord but falls flat on economic fixes
Former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter published a book where he outlines the cause of South Africa's energy crisis.Read More