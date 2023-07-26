Data reveals being a ward councillor is one of the most dangerous jobs in SA
With a murder rate six times higher than the national rate, data reveals that a municipal ward councillor is one of the most dangerous jobs in South Africa.
According to data compiled by statistics group The Outlier:
-
the murder rate of ward councillors (including mayors) across South Africa is closer to 260 murders per 100,000 people.
-
SAPS has reported a murder rate of about 45 per 100 000 people as of the year ending March 2023.
There are reportedly 4,500 councillors working across 257 municipalities.
Councillors are elected in municipal elections every five years.
Since the last election (1 November 2021), 71 councillors died, 20 of which were murdered.
Six of these murders took place this year, The Outlier confirms.
While a ward councillor’s role is to ensure service delivery, the stakes might be higher than we all thought.
This article first appeared on 947 : Data reveals being a ward councillor is one of the most dangerous jobs in SA
Source : @SAPoliceService/Twitter
