Eskom takes control of City of Ekurhuleni's load shedding
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has taken over load shedding in the City of Ekurhuleni.
The power utility said the metro has not been complying with implementing the rolling power cuts as required.
Eskom said it has had numerous discussions with the City of Ekurhuleni on the matter, but there has been no improvement.
The utility's Amanda Qithi explained that failure to implement load shedding by municipalities affects the stability of the national grid.
"Although Eskom notes the City of Ekurhuleni’s technical challenges in executing load shedding, it is left with no choice but to implement load shedding for the City of Ekurhuleni, as the non-compliance puts further strain on the already constrained national grid."
This article first appeared on EWN : Eskom takes control of City of Ekurhuleni's load shedding
