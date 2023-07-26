SA has a judge shortage, and it's creating serious backlogs
Lester Kiewit speaks to Alison Tilley, attorney and co-ordinator of Judges Matter.
A Western Cape High Court judge, Robert Henney, reportedly claimed that almost 11 matters had to be postponed in a single day.
This included the trial of controversial businessman and alleged underworld figure, Mark Lifman.
In parts of the country, the population and the crime rate, have grown significantly in the last few years yet the number of judges has stayed the same.
This is causing massive backlogs for victims of crime to have justice in their cases.
Tilley says this problem has been brewing in the lower and high courts for a while.
She adds that the county needs to find ways to find more judges, as this impacts individuals’ constitutional rights.
Judges in our country are under an enormous amount of pressure and Tilley says this does have consequences, with some even having to step down.
Judges are like anybody else, if you put them under too much pressure over too long a period of time their health is inevitably going to suffer.Alison Tilley, Attorney/Co-ordinator of Judges Matter
These are not young people coming into the system.Alison Tilley, Attorney/Co-ordinator of Judges Matter
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : SA has a judge shortage, and it's creating serious backlogs
More from Local
Officer who solved Rosemary Ndlovu murders is 'happy she is behind bars'
SA Police Service sergeant Keshi Benneth Mabunda has been named detective of the year for solving the Rosemary Ndlovu case.Read More
It's freezing! Haven Night Shelter needs your HELP to keep homeless warm
Haven Night Shelter chief executive officer Shaddie Valayadum says the cold weather is forcing more people off the streets and through their doors.Read More
Jub Jub released on bail after arrest for rape, attempted murder
Jub Jub appeared in court on 27 July after handing himself over to police.Read More
Premier Lesufi commits to creating 6000 jobs every month for the next year
Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has committed to creating 6000 jobs a month for the next year to address high unemployment.Read More
Another court showdown for Zuma and Downer
Last month, the Pietermaritzburg High Court set aside the summonses as unlawful but Zuma has since filed a notice of intention to appeal that order, effectively suspending it.Read More
N1 assault: Defence argues bail release for 8 accused won’t cause public outrage
The accused's defence said there was no evidence that their release on bail would cause any 'sense of shock in the public' or 'undermine public peace'.Read More
[LISTEN] Do women’s leagues still represent the interests of women?
Do women's leagues represent ALL women's rights, or only those that belong to a party?Read More
Pastor kills impala in act of 'manhood' then posts: 'Ek het ‘n horing gekry'
A pastor who posed with a hunted buck in his bakkie for a joke on social media has lost a court case related to the incident.Read More
Andre de Ruyter's book strikes a chord but falls flat on economic fixes
Former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter published a book where he outlines the cause of South Africa's energy crisis.Read More