The Clement Manyathela Show
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Lifestyle

TikTok introduces text-only posts as the social media battle heats up

26 July 2023 1:47 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Social media
Tik Tok

The battle between social media platforms is escalating.

Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman on Barbs Wire about trending online stories (Skip to 4:09).

It has undoubtedly been a busy few weeks for social media with the introduction of Threads and Twitter's major rebrand.

RELATED: Bye-Bye Bluebird: Musk replacing iconic Twitter logo with an X

As Twitter… sorry, X continues to settle into its new black and white rebrand, Threads continues to roll out new updates.

This includes a 'following' feed which actually came from a request made to founder Mark Zuckerberg on the Threads app.

"Ask and you shall receive," Zuckerberg responded.

Sure enough, this kicked off a trend of requests from users, others joking about making the platform look like a pre-Musk Twitter.

However, the biggest story at the moment is TikTok's latest feature – text-only posts which could rival the whole lot.

The app says it is simply giving users 'another way to express themselves'.

This is after the Chinese-owned platform launched a new music streaming service to rival the likes of Spotify and Apple Music.

The last laugh will be if the Chinese-owned video streaming app TikTok takes over the whole lot.

Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent.

Scroll above to listen to the discussion.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : TikTok introduces text-only posts as the social media battle heats up




