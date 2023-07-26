Gcaleka among 8 candidates shortlisted for Public Protector job
CAPE TOWN - Eight candidates have been shortlisted to be considered as the next Public Protector.
Deputy Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka has made the cut.
However, in a break with tradition, the Democratic Alliance (DA) waived their right to nominate candidates.
An ad hoc committee of Parliament on Wednesday considered a list of 36 nominations after two candidates withdrew.
All parties, except the DA, made suggestions.
The deputy Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka was nominated by the African National Congress (ANC) and a collective of smaller parties which includes the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), Freedom Front Plus and Al Jama-ah.
The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), however, said it would raise its objection to her inclusion during the interviewing process.
Chairperson Cyril Xaba has thanked the public for helping to vet the candidates.
"we appreciate the work done by Corruption Watch which did a sterling job because they commented on almost all of them. The candidates have completed a questionnaire which assisted the process."
The list represents an even gender spread.
The eight candidates, who will now all be screened before being called for interviews next month, are mostly all legal professionals.
They are Muvhango Lukhaimane, Advocate Tseliso Thipanyane, Advocate Lynn Marais, Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka, Advocate Oliver Josie, Advocate Tommy Ntsewa, magistrate Johannah Ledwaba and Professor Boitumelo Mmusinyane.
This article first appeared on EWN : Gcaleka among 8 candidates shortlisted for Public Protector job
More from Local
Officer who solved Rosemary Ndlovu murders is 'happy she is behind bars'
SA Police Service sergeant Keshi Benneth Mabunda has been named detective of the year for solving the Rosemary Ndlovu case.Read More
It's freezing! Haven Night Shelter needs your HELP to keep homeless warm
Haven Night Shelter chief executive officer Shaddie Valayadum says the cold weather is forcing more people off the streets and through their doors.Read More
Jub Jub released on bail after arrest for rape, attempted murder
Jub Jub appeared in court on 27 July after handing himself over to police.Read More
Premier Lesufi commits to creating 6000 jobs every month for the next year
Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has committed to creating 6000 jobs a month for the next year to address high unemployment.Read More
Another court showdown for Zuma and Downer
Last month, the Pietermaritzburg High Court set aside the summonses as unlawful but Zuma has since filed a notice of intention to appeal that order, effectively suspending it.Read More
N1 assault: Defence argues bail release for 8 accused won’t cause public outrage
The accused's defence said there was no evidence that their release on bail would cause any 'sense of shock in the public' or 'undermine public peace'.Read More
[LISTEN] Do women’s leagues still represent the interests of women?
Do women's leagues represent ALL women's rights, or only those that belong to a party?Read More
Pastor kills impala in act of 'manhood' then posts: 'Ek het ‘n horing gekry'
A pastor who posed with a hunted buck in his bakkie for a joke on social media has lost a court case related to the incident.Read More
Andre de Ruyter's book strikes a chord but falls flat on economic fixes
Former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter published a book where he outlines the cause of South Africa's energy crisis.Read More