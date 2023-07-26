



JOHANNESBURG - Joburg City management said it was still unclear what triggered a deadly underground gas explosion in the city centre exactly a week ago.

City manager, Floyd Brink, gave an update on Wednesday on the progress of investigations.

One person died and dozens were injured when the blast ripped through the city's streets during afternoon peak traffic.

Brink said the city was now waiting for laboratory results to identify the ignited gas type.

"It becomes very difficult to link that to any form or cause. The investigations are ongoing, we should be getting a report. I have also spoken that we have sent through samples to the laboratories for testing, so we are waiting for those particular results so that we start to narrow down and start to pinpoint the issue."

He said it was a relief that power cables on the distressed road had been restored quickly.

"From where our efforts isolate the incident site, identified the injured and fatalities as well as deployed responders to the incident were coordinated. In this particular incident, our systems worked and done so successfully and we have also identified the gaps where they exist as part of the lessons."

This article first appeared on EWN : Joburg City management unsure what caused CBD gas explosion