Midday Report Express: VIP Protection officers in court for bail application





The eight VIP Protection officers caught on video on the N1 assaulting three people are making their second appearance in court. The group is expected to apply for bail at the Randburg Magistrates Court.

The suspects were part of a motorcade transporting Deputy President Paul Mashatile, when the assault on the N1 highway near Fourways, north of Joburg took place.

The group faces 12 charges, including assault, malicious damage to property, discharging a firearm, contravening the Road Traffic Act, reckless and negligent driving, and attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

Mandy Wiener speaks to EWN Reporter, Thabiso Goba.

This week the EFF marks 10 years since its launch.

The Department of Health detects a third imported cholera case.

The Competition Tribunal conditionally approves the merger of Takatso Aviation and South African Airways.

