[LISTEN] Be honest about your sick leave
Employment expert Lauren Salt dives into the ins and outs of sick leave following a recent Labour Court case.
Calling in sick might seem like a simple task, and sometimes it can be, provided you are truthful.
A conversation sparked recently about what one can and cannot do while on sick leave after a surprising ruling by the Labour Court against a fired SARS employee who called in sick to participate in an EFF protest.
The employee was caught out when his supervisor saw him on TV at the protest.
The employee initially won his appeal in the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) - the employment tribunal ordering that he be reinstated and be given back pay.
The Labour Court overturned the ruling, finding that SARS acted within its rights to fire him as he "asserted and faked" his illness to attend the protest march.
What is sick leave
Sick leave falls under the Basic Conditions of Employment Act.
Employees are entitled to a number of sick leave days based on a specific period which is dependent on the number of days worked in a six-week period, over a leave cycle of three years.
Paid sick leave is ordinarily one or two days, longer periods require a medical certificate to receive payment.
Failure to produce a medical certificate can lead to the sick leave being unpaid.
Salt notes that a legal and valid medical certificate, or sick note, must include:
• It is the opinion of the medical practitioner that, the employee is unable to work due to sickness or injury.
Additional information includes the practice and doctor’s contact information as well as the doctor’s signature.
This allows employers to verify the validity of the sick note.
It must fall within the ambit; it doesn’t necessarily need to say what you are sick or injured of but it needs to have those elements.Lauren Salt, employment executive – E.N.S Africa
Regarding this case, the employee reported that he was unwell for a few days.
The manager suggested going to the doctor should the illness persist – which the employee did on the third day of sick leave.
The manager approached the employee for an explanation, but the employee was dishonest.
That for the judge in the Labour Court was something that was disregarded by the CCMA Commissioner, read with the fact that the sick note only came later and did not mean that he was sick for the preceding two days and was unable to perform his function.Lauren Salt, employment executive – E.N.S Africa
Certainly, if you are sick and you are going to secure a sick note saying that you are unable to work, you must in fact be unable to work and you must not be doing things contrary to that.Lauren Salt, employment executive – E.N.S Africa
Scroll above to listen to the full in-depth discussion.
Source : https://www.pexels.com/photo/woman-lying-on-bed-while-blowing-her-nose-3807629/
