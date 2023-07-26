BMW's electric XM is the percfect mixture of comfort and luxury. Got R3.4 mil?





Pippa Hudson interviews Ernest Page, motoring journalist from changecars.co.za.

Whether we like it or not, the automotive world is moving away from fossil fuels and embracing electricity.

BMW's latest and greatest XM is the ultimate combination of comfort and luxury, and for R3.4 million, you should expect nothing less.

Features include:

480kW engine performance

4.25 hour charging time

2.71 per 100km fuel consumption

61g per km CO2 emission

It looks very commanding on the road because it is big and burly. Ernest Page, Motoring journalist

This is for the person that wants the biggest, baddest, fastest car on the road, but still wants to take care of the environment. Ernest Page, Motoring journalist

