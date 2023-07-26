BMW's electric XM is the percfect mixture of comfort and luxury. Got R3.4 mil?

Streaming issues? Report here
bongani-show-cardjpg bongani-show-cardjpg
702 Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Clement Manyathela Show
See full line-up
702 Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
N1 assault: Defence argues bail release for 8 accused won’t cause public outrage The accused's defence said there was no evidence that their release on bail would cause any 'sense of shock in the public' or 'und... 28 July 2023 6:21 AM
[LISTEN] Do women’s leagues still represent the interests of women? Do women's leagues represent ALL women's rights, or only those that belong to a party? 27 July 2023 3:15 PM
Pastor kills impala in act of 'manhood' then posts: 'Ek het ‘n horing gekry' A pastor who posed with a hunted buck in his bakkie for a joke on social media has lost a court case related to the incident. 27 July 2023 2:56 PM
View all Local
[LISTEN] Do women’s leagues still represent the interests of women? Do women's leagues represent ALL women's rights, or only those that belong to a party? 27 July 2023 3:15 PM
Russia summit is a golden opportunity for Africa to get rid of Wagner Group Russia needs the summit to help it win more friends in Africa. 26 July 2023 11:19 AM
Mashatile agrees with UNDP that SA's 'high unemployment is a ticking time bomb' The latest report by the United Nations Development Programme has looked at youth unemployment in South Africa through a human dev... 26 July 2023 6:28 AM
View all Politics
Understanding the impact money-related stress has on our mental health How do we reduce anxiety about money? 27 July 2023 8:30 PM
Spur buys 60% stake in restaurant group Doppio Zero The Spur Corporation is hoping the acquisition will strengthen its presence in the daytime dining and coffee specialty markets. 27 July 2023 7:43 PM
Who foots the bill for Jacob Zuma’s R18.2m corruption trial legal costs? Zuma is due back in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court next month, in another attempt have prosecutor Billy Downer removed from his corr... 27 July 2023 7:08 PM
View all Business
Meet the 'Minister of Menstruation', changing the world one period at a time Menstruation is a natural, biological function, yet there's still so much shame and stigma surrounding it. 28 July 2023 8:24 AM
Kids are prone to dog bites... 'teaching them to read dogs is imperative' According to a study from 2001, children 0-4 years in age are the most likely age group to suffer severe dog bites in Australia. 27 July 2023 5:29 PM
It's Barbie's world and we're just living in it as product sales soar Toys R Us has reported a 30% sales surge in Barbie dolls and accessories, and the main buyers aren't who you think they are. 27 July 2023 4:59 PM
View all Lifestyle
Get ready, the Netball World Cup starts today! GO, PROTEAS! South Africa hosts the Netball World Cup for the first time. 28 July 2023 8:12 AM
Africa at the Netball World Cup: 4 teams are set to inspire the continent Hosting the event carries significant implications for SA, but also for the growth and image of the sport across the continent. 28 July 2023 7:52 AM
SA Rugby slammed for 'untransformed' Springbok squad ahead of Argentina showdown The issue of transformation in South African rugby has again reared its head following the squad announcement for SA vs Argentina. 27 July 2023 1:17 PM
View all Sport
#DealorNoDealZA: The Funny Chef brings home the bacon (R250K!) for charity Wednesday night's celebrity episode of #DealorNoDealZA was cooking on gas with only the second contestant to win the big pot. 27 July 2023 12:16 PM
YouTube Shorts usurps TikTok & Instagram Reels with more than 2bn monthly users Google reports that more than two billion users are logging-in to YouTube Shorts every month. 27 July 2023 12:05 PM
[LISTEN] YoungstaCPT and US musician Nilla Allin drops VOETSEK song collab! "Who you know that got the hottest South African rapper voetsekking on their voetsek?" The EP drops on 28 July! 27 July 2023 8:10 AM
View all Entertainment
Mafia vs Democracy: Organised crime undermines ordinary people's civic honesty Research shows that ordinary people are less honest in countries where organised crime is prevalent. 27 July 2023 2:01 PM
Mediterranean engulfed by a 'ring of fire' as deadly wildfires rage on Deadly wildfires have been sweeping across the Mediterranean, affecting nine countries. 27 July 2023 11:22 AM
Kevin Spacey found innocent of all charges against him Actor Kevin Spacey has been cleared of all sexual assault charges at his trial in London. 27 July 2023 9:19 AM
View all World
Russia-Africa summit: Black Sea Grain deal 'top of the agenda' President Cyril Ramaphosa is leading the South African delegation at the second Russia-Africa summit. 27 July 2023 8:45 AM
Reflecting on Gukurahundi genocide: 'It committed unspeakable atrocities' [LISTEN] What actually happened during Zimbabwe's Gukurahundi genocide. 24 July 2023 4:09 PM
Russia-Africa summit provides a global stage for Moscow to puff up its power The key question for African citizens to ask is: whose interests are being served? 24 July 2023 11:07 AM
View all Africa
'Jani was too honest to survive in SA' - Herman Lategan on Jani Allan's death Allan was widely considered to be one of the first celebrity journalists in SA, making her mark in the media in the 1980s. 27 July 2023 9:32 AM
MANDY WIENER: We must applaud (and protect) the eyewitness who did not look away The motorist who filmed VIP protection officers meting out abuse is being threatened, but she/he deserves a national order. 27 July 2023 7:01 AM
Online returns: 'Opportunity for e-tailers to build loyalty by making it easy' Bruce Whitfield talks online shopping and reverse logistics with Natalie Schooling, CEO of customer experience specialists nlighte... 20 July 2023 9:55 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

BMW's electric XM is the percfect mixture of comfort and luxury. Got R3.4 mil?

26 July 2023 4:33 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
BMW electric cars
BMW XM

Love luxury, comfort and speed? This car is for you!

Pippa Hudson interviews Ernest Page, motoring journalist from changecars.co.za.

Whether we like it or not, the automotive world is moving away from fossil fuels and embracing electricity.

BMW's latest and greatest XM is the ultimate combination of comfort and luxury, and for R3.4 million, you should expect nothing less.

Features include:

  • 480kW engine performance
  • 4.25 hour charging time
  • 2.71 per 100km fuel consumption
  • 61g per km CO2 emission

RELATED: All the electric cars available in South Africa

RELATED: Will electric vehicles ever get cheaper in South Africa?

It looks very commanding on the road because it is big and burly.

Ernest Page, Motoring journalist

This is for the person that wants the biggest, baddest, fastest car on the road, but still wants to take care of the environment.

Ernest Page, Motoring journalist

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : BMW's electric XM is the percfect mixture of comfort and luxury. Got R3.4 mil?




26 July 2023 4:33 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
BMW electric cars
BMW XM

More from Lifestyle

Menstruation activist and author Candice Chirwa. Picture: Boikhutso Ntsoko/Eyewitness News

Meet the 'Minister of Menstruation', changing the world one period at a time

28 July 2023 8:24 AM

Menstruation is a natural, biological function, yet there's still so much shame and stigma surrounding it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Research hints children under 5 can easily confuse dog emotions / Pixabay: Mondisso

Kids are prone to dog bites... 'teaching them to read dogs is imperative'

27 July 2023 5:29 PM

According to a study from 2001, children 0-4 years in age are the most likely age group to suffer severe dog bites in Australia.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Australian actress Margot Robbie poses on the pink carpet upon arrival for the European premiere of "Barbie" in central London on 12 July 2023. Hollywood A-listers have been walking red carpets in hot pink, glitter is back, and companies from The Gap to Burger King are doing rose-colored collaborations: "Barbie" mania is everywhere as the hotly anticipated film hits theaters worldwide. Picture: JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP

It's Barbie's world and we're just living in it as product sales soar

27 July 2023 4:59 PM

Toys R Us has reported a 30% sales surge in Barbie dolls and accessories, and the main buyers aren't who you think they are.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Buying a car / Pexels: Antoni Shkraba

[LISTEN] Don't buy a second-hand car without doing this...

27 July 2023 4:20 PM

When buying a second-hand car there's no excuse not knowing what to do because the information you need is available.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © welcomia/123rf.com

[LISTEN] Airbnb red flags: 'Did I pay for a fake listing?'

27 July 2023 3:22 PM

Here's why you need to "check everything, assume the worst" when doing transactions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay.com

Pastor kills impala in act of 'manhood' then posts: 'Ek het ‘n horing gekry'

27 July 2023 2:56 PM

A pastor who posed with a hunted buck in his bakkie for a joke on social media has lost a court case related to the incident.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Video screenshot.

[WATCH] Arnold Schwarzenegger opens up about taking ballet lessons

27 July 2023 1:39 PM

Arnold Schwarzenegger: "People always wonder why Franco and I took ballet lessons."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Pixabay/stevepb

Many believe aromatherapy works but docs still raise an eyebrow

27 July 2023 12:24 PM

Public acceptance of aromatherapy is high, but that doesn’t mean it works.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

#DealorNoDealZA: The Funny Chef brings home the bacon (R250K!) for charity

27 July 2023 12:16 PM

Wednesday night's celebrity episode of #DealorNoDealZA was cooking on gas with only the second contestant to win the big pot.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab of Elon Musk's Twitter page.

Do rebrands work? Can you trademark an X? Expert weighs in on Twitter's pivot

27 July 2023 12:14 PM

Rebrands can be risky and timely, but can Elon Musk’s Twitter survive it?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Africa at the Netball World Cup: 4 teams are set to inspire the continent

Sport

Meet the 'Minister of Menstruation', changing the world one period at a time

Lifestyle

N1 assault: Defence argues bail release for 8 accused won’t cause public outrage

Local

EWN Highlights

Manhunt under way following fatal shooting of Khayelitsha security officer

28 July 2023 9:40 AM

Power restoration under way in Jhb CBD after burnt body found at substation

28 July 2023 8:45 AM

N1 assault: Defence argues bail release for 8 accused won’t cause public outrage

28 July 2023 8:21 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA