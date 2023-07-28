Meet the 'Minister of Menstruation', changing the world one period at a time
John Maytham interviews Candice Chirwa, a Menstruation Activist, also known as the Minister of Menstruation.
Period poverty remains an issue in South Africa and globally.
Period poverty is a lack of access to menstrual products, education, hygiene facilities, waste management, or a combination of these.
It causes physical, mental, and emotional challenges which adds to the stigma surrounding menstruation.
Chirwa, aka the Minister of Menstruation, is on a mission to create a safe, period-positive society through education, to empower the youth of South Africa.
In 2018 she founded Qrate, an NPO that gives workshops at schools and workplaces around the country and has touched the lives of over 10 000 participants.
Chirwa says it's important to have open and honest conversations with our youth, to remove and debunk some of the stigmas and myths that are often reinforced through religious and cultural beliefs.
Qrate is working to ensure that menstrual health is legislated as a policy to allow the government to provide menstrual health products, sanitation and education about menstruation.
It's an under-researched topic because of the stigma and taboo surrounding menstrual health.Candice Chirwa, Menstruation Activist
We are at that moment where we're just going from school to school and organisation to organisation to really change the world one period at a time.Candice Chirwa, Menstruation Activist
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Meet the 'Minister of Menstruation', changing the world one period at a time
