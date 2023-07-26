Streaming issues? Report here
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
N1 assault: SAPS VIP protectors say State's case against them is weak

26 July 2023 3:32 PM
by Thabiso Goba
Tags:
Paul Mashatile
SAPS VIP Protection Unit

The eight men who were filmed earlier this month beating up three people on the side of the N1 highway in Johannesburg made their second appearance at the Randburg Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - The VIP protection officers attached to Deputy President Paul Mashatile said that the State’s case of assault against them was weak.

The eight men who were filmed earlier this month beating up three people on the side of the N1 highway in Johannesburg made their second appearance at the Randburg Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

They are charged with several counts of assault, malicious damage to property and pointing of a firearm.

Except for personal circumstances, the affidavits submitted to court by the eight SAPS VIP Protection officers were similar.

They intend on pleading not guilty. The group told the court they would suffer prejudice if not released on bail and promised not to interfere with witnesses.

Advocate Fanie Kabani, who is representing four of the accused, said that the State did not have enough evidence to keep them in custody pending a trial.

The case continues at the Randburg Magistrates Court.


This article first appeared on EWN : N1 assault: SAPS VIP protectors say State's case against them is weak




