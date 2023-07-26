[LISTEN] Are banks helping home loan customers after steep interest rate hikes?

Streaming issues? Report here
bongani-show-cardjpg bongani-show-cardjpg
702 Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Clement Manyathela Show
See full line-up
702 Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
N1 assault: Defence argues bail release for 8 accused won’t cause public outrage The accused's defence said there was no evidence that their release on bail would cause any 'sense of shock in the public' or 'und... 28 July 2023 6:21 AM
[LISTEN] Do women’s leagues still represent the interests of women? Do women's leagues represent ALL women's rights, or only those that belong to a party? 27 July 2023 3:15 PM
Pastor kills impala in act of 'manhood' then posts: 'Ek het ‘n horing gekry' A pastor who posed with a hunted buck in his bakkie for a joke on social media has lost a court case related to the incident. 27 July 2023 2:56 PM
View all Local
[LISTEN] Do women’s leagues still represent the interests of women? Do women's leagues represent ALL women's rights, or only those that belong to a party? 27 July 2023 3:15 PM
Russia summit is a golden opportunity for Africa to get rid of Wagner Group Russia needs the summit to help it win more friends in Africa. 26 July 2023 11:19 AM
Mashatile agrees with UNDP that SA's 'high unemployment is a ticking time bomb' The latest report by the United Nations Development Programme has looked at youth unemployment in South Africa through a human dev... 26 July 2023 6:28 AM
View all Politics
Understanding the impact money-related stress has on our mental health How do we reduce anxiety about money? 27 July 2023 8:30 PM
Spur buys 60% stake in restaurant group Doppio Zero The Spur Corporation is hoping the acquisition will strengthen its presence in the daytime dining and coffee specialty markets. 27 July 2023 7:43 PM
Who foots the bill for Jacob Zuma’s R18.2m corruption trial legal costs? Zuma is due back in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court next month, in another attempt have prosecutor Billy Downer removed from his corr... 27 July 2023 7:08 PM
View all Business
Kids are prone to dog bites... 'teaching them to read dogs is imperative' According to a study from 2001, children 0-4 years in age are the most likely age group to suffer severe dog bites in Australia. 27 July 2023 5:29 PM
It's Barbie's world and we're just living in it as product sales soar Toys R Us has reported a 30% sales surge in Barbie dolls and accessories, and the main buyers aren't who you think they are. 27 July 2023 4:59 PM
[LISTEN] Don't buy a second-hand car without doing this... When buying a second-hand car there's no excuse not knowing what to do because the information you need is available. 27 July 2023 4:20 PM
View all Lifestyle
SA Rugby slammed for 'untransformed' Springbok squad ahead of Argentina showdown The issue of transformation in South African rugby has again reared its head following the squad announcement for SA vs Argentina. 27 July 2023 1:17 PM
'Season of transformation and growth ahead for Kaizer Chiefs' - Jessica Motaung Molefi Ntseki takes over from Arthur Zwane as the new Amakhosi head coach. 26 July 2023 7:59 PM
Netball World Cup: An untold black sport history of South Africa The 2023 Netball World Cup kicks off in Cape Town on Friday. 26 July 2023 11:08 AM
View all Sport
#DealorNoDealZA: The Funny Chef brings home the bacon (R250K!) for charity Wednesday night's celebrity episode of #DealorNoDealZA was cooking on gas with only the second contestant to win the big pot. 27 July 2023 12:16 PM
YouTube Shorts usurps TikTok & Instagram Reels with more than 2bn monthly users Google reports that more than two billion users are logging-in to YouTube Shorts every month. 27 July 2023 12:05 PM
[LISTEN] YoungstaCPT and US musician Nilla Allin drops VOETSEK song collab! "Who you know that got the hottest South African rapper voetsekking on their voetsek?" The EP drops on 28 July! 27 July 2023 8:10 AM
View all Entertainment
Mafia vs Democracy: Organised crime undermines ordinary people's civic honesty Research shows that ordinary people are less honest in countries where organised crime is prevalent. 27 July 2023 2:01 PM
Mediterranean engulfed by a 'ring of fire' as deadly wildfires rage on Deadly wildfires have been sweeping across the Mediterranean, affecting nine countries. 27 July 2023 11:22 AM
Kevin Spacey found innocent of all charges against him Actor Kevin Spacey has been cleared of all sexual assault charges at his trial in London. 27 July 2023 9:19 AM
View all World
Russia-Africa summit: Black Sea Grain deal 'top of the agenda' President Cyril Ramaphosa is leading the South African delegation at the second Russia-Africa summit. 27 July 2023 8:45 AM
Reflecting on Gukurahundi genocide: 'It committed unspeakable atrocities' [LISTEN] What actually happened during Zimbabwe's Gukurahundi genocide. 24 July 2023 4:09 PM
Russia-Africa summit provides a global stage for Moscow to puff up its power The key question for African citizens to ask is: whose interests are being served? 24 July 2023 11:07 AM
View all Africa
'Jani was too honest to survive in SA' - Herman Lategan on Jani Allan's death Allan was widely considered to be one of the first celebrity journalists in SA, making her mark in the media in the 1980s. 27 July 2023 9:32 AM
MANDY WIENER: We must applaud (and protect) the eyewitness who did not look away The motorist who filmed VIP protection officers meting out abuse is being threatened, but she/he deserves a national order. 27 July 2023 7:01 AM
Online returns: 'Opportunity for e-tailers to build loyalty by making it easy' Bruce Whitfield talks online shopping and reverse logistics with Natalie Schooling, CEO of customer experience specialists nlighte... 20 July 2023 9:55 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

[LISTEN] Are banks helping home loan customers after steep interest rate hikes?

26 July 2023 8:59 PM
by Carlo Petersen
Tags:
SA Home loans

What are banks doing to help home loan customers who are struggling to make payments after 10 consecutive interest rate hikes?

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Consumer Journalist, Wendy Knowler about what the banks are doing to help their home loan customers.

<iframe src="https://omny.fm/shows/the-money-show/consumer-ninja-after-10-steep-interest-rate-hike-a/embed&quot; allow="autoplay; clipboard-write" width="100%" height="180" frameborder="0" title="Consumer ninja - After 10 steep interest rate hike, are banks helping home loan customers ?"></iframe>

With home loanees in South Africa (SA) suffering due to consecutive interest rate hikes, one bank is offering its customers relief, while others aren't budging.

At 8.25% the repo rate was last this high in 2009 during the global financial crisis.

A week ago, Standard Bank announced that it had taken a proactive step.

The Bank states that it identified 20 000 of its home loanees who were feeling it the most, and automatically froze their home loan interest rate for nine months.

This has added a year to their term but will cushion them from further rate hikes in the near future.

Standard Bank is not expecting interest rates to drop until late next year.

The bank gave its customers the option to opt out, and apparently only five percent have done so in the past month or so.

Feeling the most pain - according to Standard Bank - is the biggest slice (35%) of the SA home loans market; those earning R15K to R40K, who live in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

Many of them are first-time home buyers, who bought in late 2000 and early 2021 when interest rates were really low. Some of their repayments now make up more than 40% of their income.

“When we extend loans, we try to build in adequate fat, looking at applicant’s financials, but we couldn’t have anticipated all the hits - hikes in petrol, loadshedding costs, employers reducing or ending work-from-home arrangements, hikes in levies, electricity, food, etcetera,” said Standard Bank chief risk officer Thabani Ndwandwe.

The banks, including Standard Bank, got their communication about the "Covid payment holiday" wrong as they didn't properly relay what it would cost them in terms of loan extension.

Standard Bank are now sending out detailed emails and checking in with struggling clients every few months. They have also hired enough call-centre operators to do the communication.

Some of the bank's relief options, include:

EasySell: A private sale programme that enables Standard Bank clients with difficulty meeting their monthly repayments to sell their property at market-related prices and settle their home loan debt.

Term Extension: A loan modification extending the remaining payment period. This lowers the monthly repayments, but also increases the overall interest on the loan.

Re-Spread: For those already in arrears - distributing the arrears over the remaining term, which comes at a cost of monthly repayments.

Debt Consolidation: Combining multiple debts into a single and more manageable loan with a potential of a lower interest rate.

It's an extraordinary time.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist

What are other banks doing?

ABSA: The bank has enhanced forbearance programmes that it can offer based on the nature of their financial circumstances. These are split between short term and long-term plans. Should a customer be faced with the unfortunate situation of not being able to meet their home loan payments for a couple of months or in the worst-case scenario, being unable to meet their home loan instalment commitments in totality, the Bank has processes and tools available to assist through this time. That includes an assisted sales programme called HelpUSell which helps customers sell their property for the highest possible price.

FNB: "We are in closed period, as a result we won’t be able to share any or info about what proactive steps we’ve taken." Solutions: Loanees can apply for help via the app.

On offer: A wide range of repayment arrangements, debt consolidation and debt restructures. The bank also does the help-you-sell-your-home thing through Quicksell.

NEDBANK: “We offer tailored payment plans to help address their temporary financial distress. Our goal is to gradually normalise their payment obligations over time. For clients who have fallen behind on their Nedbank loans, we strive to keep them in their homes or vehicles by providing restructures that reduce their monthly debt payments, assisting them in getting back on track.

"We encourage clients to consolidate their existing debts, thereby lowering their monthly debt payments. And home sell help - to get the best possible price. We’ll reveal the latest 'impairment numbers' on 8 August, when we report on our financial performance.

CAPITEC: Capitec has only been offering home loans since 2021. The bank states that it has not repossessed any property from clients since the inception of its offering, which they do through partners. The bank claims it is always looking for ways to assist its clients through tough times.

All the banks urged their clients to contact them the moment they realise they may default on their home loan, in order the discuss relief options.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [LISTEN] Are banks helping home loan customers after steep interest rate hikes?




26 July 2023 8:59 PM
by Carlo Petersen
Tags:
SA Home loans

More from Business

Picture: © avemario/123rf.com

Understanding the impact money-related stress has on our mental health

27 July 2023 8:30 PM

How do we reduce anxiety about money?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Spur restaurant in Carlswald, Midrand. Picture: Kgothatso Mogale/EWN

Spur buys 60% stake in restaurant group Doppio Zero

27 July 2023 7:43 PM

The Spur Corporation is hoping the acquisition will strengthen its presence in the daytime dining and coffee specialty markets.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Former President Jacob Zuma and Advocate Dali Mpofu at the Pietermaritzburg High Court on 20 March 2023. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News

Who foots the bill for Jacob Zuma’s R18.2m corruption trial legal costs?

27 July 2023 7:08 PM

Zuma is due back in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court next month, in another attempt have prosecutor Billy Downer removed from his corruption trial.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ adam121/123rf.com

Over 100 CEOs sign a pledge to help government fix South Africa's problems

27 July 2023 6:40 PM

The business-led initiative is aimed at getting the country's ailing economy back on track.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © welcomia/123rf.com

[LISTEN] Airbnb red flags: 'Did I pay for a fake listing?'

27 July 2023 3:22 PM

Here's why you need to "check everything, assume the worst" when doing transactions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: bizoon/123rf.com

Pain at the pumps: Steep fuel price hike on the cards for August

27 July 2023 10:11 AM

Pressure on consumers continues as forecasts point to a steep fuel hike.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Copyright: olegdudko / 123rf

[LISTEN] Daily Maverick’s press accreditation for Russia-Africa summit revoked

26 July 2023 8:25 PM

This week, without explanation, Daily Maverick’s press accreditation for the Russia-Africa summit was revoked.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© piren/123rf.com

[LISTEN] Steinhoff delisted from JSE after shareholders dissolve company

26 July 2023 7:58 PM

Steinhoff's shareholders have chosen to dissolve the company and remove it from the Johannesburg and Frankfurt stock exchanges.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© fizkes/123rf.com

Finance Feature: Why you should NEVER lie to SARS about your finances

26 July 2023 2:44 PM

A recent win in a High Court case shows that SARS may know more about your bank account than you realise.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: pixabay.com

Nersa's benchmarking method for municipal power tariff hikes unlawful - CoCT

26 July 2023 1:41 PM

The City of Cape Town was responding to allegations that it raised tariffs by 17.6% unlawfully, citing it was approved by council under the Finance Management Act.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

N1 assault: Defence argues bail release for 8 accused won’t cause public outrage

Local

TymeBank clients get money back after power outage causes technical glitch

Local

'Jani was too honest to survive in SA' - Herman Lategan on Jani Allan's death

Local Opinion

EWN Highlights

Power restoration under way in Jhb CBD after burnt body found at substation

28 July 2023 8:45 AM

The day that was: Jub Jub arrested, Mashatile’s protectors a threat to society?

27 July 2023 10:58 PM

Kwezanamuhla: Nasi iSpani sika Lesufi sidontsa intsha eStadium

27 July 2023 9:54 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA