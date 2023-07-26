N1 assault: Mashatile's protectors blame media & civil society for their arrests





JOHANNESBURG - Deputy President Paul Mashatile’s protectors, who are in court for assault, have blamed the media and civil society for their arrests.

The eight men, who are currently suspended from the SAPS VIP Presidential Protection Services Unit, were filmed earlier this month beating three men on the side of the N1 highway in Fourways.

The group made its second appearance at the Randburg Magistrates Court on Wednesday, on charges of several counts of assault, causing malicious damage to property and the pointing of a firearm.

All of the accused in this case have filed their affidavits in court, arguing there is no merit to their arrests.

Through their lawyers, the eight men said that police watchdog, Ipid, was under immense public pressure to act after the video of the assault went viral on social media.

Mashatile's protectors ramain adamant that State's case against them is weak.

The matter has been adjourned to Thursday for final arguments from the prosecution and defence teams.

