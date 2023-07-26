[LISTEN] Daily Maverick’s press accreditation for Russia-Africa summit revoked
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Richard Poplak, Senior Correspondent at Daily Maverick.
The censure is the latest in a long list of institutions and organisations that have elected to shut down media engagement.
Poplak believes this is the road to autocracy.
He penned an article for Daily Maverick, writing that in most moral universes, "employing some circumspection regarding Russia’s motivations for invading Ukraine should be an acceptable pastime. Not here. And to be sure, this publication has been, and will remain, resolutely critical of the invasion. Again, that shouldn’t be confused with an endorsement for the 2003 US-led invasion of Iraq, or a plea for the continued subjugation of Palestinian rights, or an attempt to bury the contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop. It’s just that invading countries and killing civilians is a shitty thing to do, and there should be a censure for that sort of thing."
Poplak says they applied for accreditation for experienced foreign correspondent Peter Fabricius, but the accreditation was "simply revoked".
There was no explanation. I think it may have been because of something we said.Richard Poplak, Senior Correspondent at Daily Maverick
Bruce says Daily Maverick is known for being critical about injustice and have spoken out against the invasion of Ukraine by Russia and is unequivocal about ANC corruption and government corruption, "none of which goes down well in Vladimir Putin's Russia."
No, it doesn't and here's what I find deeply ironic... Because of the coverage we have done on Russia, they have actually taken us... the Russia Embassy has taken us to the Press Ombudsman... Now that is something that you cannot do in Russia.Richard Poplak, Senior Correspondent at Daily Maverick
"Criticise Russia in South Africa and you get taken to the Press Ombudsman, but criticise Russia in Russia and you get thrown out of a window, spontaneously," says Poplak.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [LISTEN] Daily Maverick’s press accreditation for Russia-Africa summit revoked
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_127334475_newspapers-on-the-laptop-online-news-isolated.html
More from Business
Understanding the impact money-related stress has on our mental health
How do we reduce anxiety about money?Read More
Spur buys 60% stake in restaurant group Doppio Zero
The Spur Corporation is hoping the acquisition will strengthen its presence in the daytime dining and coffee specialty markets.Read More
Who foots the bill for Jacob Zuma’s R18.2m corruption trial legal costs?
Zuma is due back in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court next month, in another attempt have prosecutor Billy Downer removed from his corruption trial.Read More
Over 100 CEOs sign a pledge to help government fix South Africa's problems
The business-led initiative is aimed at getting the country's ailing economy back on track.Read More
[LISTEN] Airbnb red flags: 'Did I pay for a fake listing?'
Here's why you need to "check everything, assume the worst" when doing transactions.Read More
Pain at the pumps: Steep fuel price hike on the cards for August
Pressure on consumers continues as forecasts point to a steep fuel hike.Read More
[LISTEN] Are banks helping home loan customers after steep interest rate hikes?
What are banks doing to help home loan customers who are struggling to make payments after 10 consecutive interest rate hikes?Read More
[LISTEN] Steinhoff delisted from JSE after shareholders dissolve company
Steinhoff's shareholders have chosen to dissolve the company and remove it from the Johannesburg and Frankfurt stock exchanges.Read More
Finance Feature: Why you should NEVER lie to SARS about your finances
A recent win in a High Court case shows that SARS may know more about your bank account than you realise.Read More