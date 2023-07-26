'Season of transformation and growth ahead for Kaizer Chiefs' - Jessica Motaung

Streaming issues? Report here
Africa Melane 1500 x 1500 2020 Africa Melane 1500 x 1500 2020
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: 702 Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
See full line-up
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[LISTEN] Do women’s leagues still represent the interests of women? Do women's leagues represent ALL women's rights, or only those that belong to a party? 27 July 2023 3:15 PM
Pastor kills impala in act of 'manhood' then posts: 'Ek het ‘n horing gekry' A pastor who posed with a hunted buck in his bakkie for a joke on social media has lost a court case related to the incident. 27 July 2023 2:56 PM
Andre de Ruyter's book strikes a chord but falls flat on economic fixes Former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter published a book where he outlines the cause of South Africa's energy crisis. 27 July 2023 1:50 PM
View all Local
[LISTEN] Do women’s leagues still represent the interests of women? Do women's leagues represent ALL women's rights, or only those that belong to a party? 27 July 2023 3:15 PM
Russia summit is a golden opportunity for Africa to get rid of Wagner Group Russia needs the summit to help it win more friends in Africa. 26 July 2023 11:19 AM
Mashatile agrees with UNDP that SA's 'high unemployment is a ticking time bomb' The latest report by the United Nations Development Programme has looked at youth unemployment in South Africa through a human dev... 26 July 2023 6:28 AM
View all Politics
Understanding the impact money-related stress has on our mental health How do we reduce anxiety about money? 27 July 2023 8:30 PM
Spur buys 60% stake in restaurant group Doppio Zero The Spur Corporation is hoping the acquisition will strengthen its presence in the daytime dining and coffee specialty markets. 27 July 2023 7:43 PM
Who foots the bill for Jacob Zuma’s R18.2m corruption trial legal costs? Zuma is due back in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court next month, in another attempt have prosecutor Billy Downer removed from his corr... 27 July 2023 7:08 PM
View all Business
Kids are prone to dog bites... 'teaching them to read dogs is imperative' According to a study from 2001, children 0-4 years in age are the most likely age group to suffer severe dog bites in Australia. 27 July 2023 5:29 PM
It's Barbie's world and we're just living in it as product sales soar Toys R Us has reported a 30% sales surge in Barbie dolls and accessories, and the main buyers aren't who you think they are. 27 July 2023 4:59 PM
[LISTEN] Don't buy a second-hand car without doing this... When buying a second-hand car there's no excuse not knowing what to do because the information you need is available. 27 July 2023 4:20 PM
View all Lifestyle
SA Rugby slammed for 'untransformed' Springbok squad ahead of Argentina showdown The issue of transformation in South African rugby has again reared its head following the squad announcement for SA vs Argentina. 27 July 2023 1:17 PM
'Season of transformation and growth ahead for Kaizer Chiefs' - Jessica Motaung Molefi Ntseki takes over from Arthur Zwane as the new Amakhosi head coach. 26 July 2023 7:59 PM
Netball World Cup: An untold black sport history of South Africa The 2023 Netball World Cup kicks off in Cape Town on Friday. 26 July 2023 11:08 AM
View all Sport
#DealorNoDealZA: The Funny Chef brings home the bacon (R250K!) for charity Wednesday night's celebrity episode of #DealorNoDealZA was cooking on gas with only the second contestant to win the big pot. 27 July 2023 12:16 PM
YouTube Shorts usurps TikTok & Instagram Reels with more than 2bn monthly users Google reports that more than two billion users are logging-in to YouTube Shorts every month. 27 July 2023 12:05 PM
[LISTEN] YoungstaCPT and US musician Nilla Allin drops VOETSEK song collab! "Who you know that got the hottest South African rapper voetsekking on their voetsek?" The EP drops on 28 July! 27 July 2023 8:10 AM
View all Entertainment
Mafia vs Democracy: Organised crime undermines ordinary people's civic honesty Research shows that ordinary people are less honest in countries where organised crime is prevalent. 27 July 2023 2:01 PM
Mediterranean engulfed by a 'ring of fire' as deadly wildfires rage on Deadly wildfires have been sweeping across the Mediterranean, affecting nine countries. 27 July 2023 11:22 AM
Kevin Spacey found innocent of all charges against him Actor Kevin Spacey has been cleared of all sexual assault charges at his trial in London. 27 July 2023 9:19 AM
View all World
Russia-Africa summit: Black Sea Grain deal 'top of the agenda' President Cyril Ramaphosa is leading the South African delegation at the second Russia-Africa summit. 27 July 2023 8:45 AM
Reflecting on Gukurahundi genocide: 'It committed unspeakable atrocities' [LISTEN] What actually happened during Zimbabwe's Gukurahundi genocide. 24 July 2023 4:09 PM
Russia-Africa summit provides a global stage for Moscow to puff up its power The key question for African citizens to ask is: whose interests are being served? 24 July 2023 11:07 AM
View all Africa
'Jani was too honest to survive in SA' - Herman Lategan on Jani Allan's death Allan was widely considered to be one of the first celebrity journalists in SA, making her mark in the media in the 1980s. 27 July 2023 9:32 AM
MANDY WIENER: We must applaud (and protect) the eyewitness who did not look away The motorist who filmed VIP protection officers meting out abuse is being threatened, but she/he deserves a national order. 27 July 2023 7:01 AM
Online returns: 'Opportunity for e-tailers to build loyalty by making it easy' Bruce Whitfield talks online shopping and reverse logistics with Natalie Schooling, CEO of customer experience specialists nlighte... 20 July 2023 9:55 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

'Season of transformation and growth ahead for Kaizer Chiefs' - Jessica Motaung

26 July 2023 7:59 PM
by Michael Pedro
Tags:
Kaizer Chiefs
Jessica Motaung
#MSW

Molefi Ntseki takes over from Arthur Zwane as the new Amakhosi head coach.

Robert Marawa speaks to Jessica Motaung, marketing and commercial director at Kaizer Chiefs and Given Msimango, Kaizer Chiefs Defender.

Kaizer Chiefs marketing and commercial director, Jessica Motaung says the upcoming season will be one of transformation for the club and has called for patience and understanding from its supporters.

There has been a lot of change at the Soweto giants in the off season with Molefi Ntseki set to take charge next season.

Amakhosi will be hoping to improve on their 5th place finish under Arthur Zwane last season.

Speaking to broadcaster Robert Marawa on #MSW, Motaung says they're hoping for it to be a memorable campaign.

We want ambitious players at the club. We provide the platform for them to do that and it’s up to them perform on that platform.

Jessica Motaung, Kaizer Chiefs Marketing and Commercial Director

This is a season of transformation for us and we are taking the work that needs to be done very seriously. I love the passion for the club, but people need to be kind in the way they engage because supporters can be quite nasty at times especially on social media where people can say whatever they want and remain nameless.

Jessica Motaung, Kaizer Chiefs Marketing and Commercial Director

We are looking for sustainable growth and success. Greatness is about overcoming challenges.

Jessica Motaung, Kaizer Chiefs Marketing and Commercial Director
chiefs-1-jpg

Motaung added that the club had held initial talks with Nasreddine Nabi to be the new head coach, but discussions never went further that.

Discussions did however go further with Given Msimango who joined Chiefs from TS Galaxy in this transfer window with the 26-year-old having captained Galaxy last season.

I’m taking things as they come and the club is very supportive when it comes to aspects off the field. In terms of the footballing aspect I am glad to be surrounded by like-minded people who want to constantly improve and I’m just enjoying the moment.

Given Msimango, Kaizer Chiefs Defender

I see this as a club that invest in the youth and wants the players to spread their wings, not only just in Africa but throughout the world as well. I need to repay the investment that the club has put in me and win trophies. There are new faces and we need time to find ourselves in the club but we also know that we need to win and perform well in every game.

Given Msimango, Kaizer Chiefs Defender
chiefs-2jpg

Chiefs start their season with a game against Chippa United on Sunday 6 August.


This article first appeared on 947 : 'Season of transformation and growth ahead for Kaizer Chiefs' - Jessica Motaung




26 July 2023 7:59 PM
by Michael Pedro
Tags:
Kaizer Chiefs
Jessica Motaung
#MSW

More from Sport

An elated Pieter-Steph du Toit (C) peers deep into Siya Kolisi's (R) eyes after scoring a try. Eben Etzebeth (L) completes the group hug. Picture: Aletta Harrison/EWN

SA Rugby slammed for 'untransformed' Springbok squad ahead of Argentina showdown

27 July 2023 1:17 PM

The issue of transformation in South African rugby has again reared its head following the squad announcement for SA vs Argentina.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Netball / Pexels: Pixabay

Netball World Cup: An untold black sport history of South Africa

26 July 2023 11:08 AM

The 2023 Netball World Cup kicks off in Cape Town on Friday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Royal AM application to have FIFA ban overturned thrown out by CAS

25 July 2023 8:39 PM

A transfer ban was imposed on the KZN outfit last month after the Premier Soccer League club failed to pay an amount of R12-million owed to former striker Samir Nurkovic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: @misterbeautiful/123rf

Kylian Mbappe's potential move to Saudi League shaking up the world of football

25 July 2023 8:30 PM

Karim Benzema, N’golo Kante, Edouard Mendy, Ruben Neves and Roberto Firmino are just a few big name players to have made the move to the cash rich league.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Spar Proteas in their new kit for the upcoming Netball World Cup. Picture: Puma South Africa

[LISTEN] A Dummy's Guide to Netball (GO, PROTEAS!!)

25 July 2023 9:23 AM

With the Netball World Cup kicking off, the Head coach of Maties, Zanele Mdodana, joins John Maytham to teach him the basics.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Spar Proteas in their new kit for the upcoming Netball World Cup. Picture: Puma South Africa

Spar Proteas 'optimistic' ahead of the Netball World Cup

24 July 2023 3:10 PM

The Netball World Cup kicks off at the Cape Town International Convention Centre this Friday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Video screenshot.

[WATCH] Oh dear!! Norris destroys Verstappen's F1 Hungarian victory trophy

24 July 2023 1:18 PM

It is also reported that the total production time of the trophy is six months.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zimbabwe legend Edelbert Dinha calls for patience in Southern African coaches

21 July 2023 8:19 PM

The former Ajax Cape Town and Orlando Pirates captain played over 180 games between the clubs in a distinguished career that also saw him represent his country on 12 occasions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Netball World Cup trophy tour was that started six weeks ago, will see the ultimate prize end up in Cape Town on Friday 7 July 2023. Picture: Twitter/@WCGovCas

Netball World Cup fan park opens with a lekker local lineup on 26 July

21 July 2023 12:46 PM

Ahead of the 2023 World Cup kick-off on Friday, 28 July - the fan park opens with a bang featuring local artists.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Pixabay/leezathomas099

Do women soccer players have more concussions? Here’s how to keep them safe

21 July 2023 8:54 AM

In soccer, men and women participate under the same rules but women appear to have much higher rates of concussion.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

TymeBank clients get money back after power outage causes technical glitch

Local

Teacher fired for racist lesson: 'The fact that THIS is her narrative is so odd'

Local

'Jani was too honest to survive in SA' - Herman Lategan on Jani Allan's death

Local Opinion

EWN Highlights

The day that was: Jub Jub arrested, Mashatile’s protectors a threat to society?

27 July 2023 10:58 PM

Kwezanamuhla: Nasi iSpani sika Lesufi sidontsa intsha eStadium

27 July 2023 9:54 PM

Nxesi disregards EFF & ActionSA's criticism of the Nasi Ispani programme

27 July 2023 7:53 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA