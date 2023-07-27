



JOHANNESBURG - The eight South African Police Service (Saps) VIP Protection Unit members, who were filmed beating up people on the side of the N1 highway, said they fear losing their jobs if they are not released on bail.

At the time of the incident, the men were transporting Deputy President Paul Mashatile to the Waterfall Equestrian Estate in Midrand.

They made their second appearance at the Randburg Magistrates Court on Wednesday, and face charges of assault, malicious damage to property, and pointing of a firearm.

READ MORE:

In their affidavits, the eight accused men said they have been suspended from their jobs at Saps.

While they are still receiving full pay, they are losing out on other benefits, like overtime work.

Through their lawyers, the accused said Saps has instituted internal disciplinary proceedings against each of them.

"In the light of the aforesaid, I am expected to defend myself at the said disciplinary hearing.. and if I am kept in detention, I stand to be deprived an opportunity to adequately prepare for my disciplinary hearing."

Final bail application arguments are expected Thursday morning from the prosecution and defence teams.

This article first appeared on EWN : N1 assault: Mashatile's protectors fear losing jobs if bail application denied