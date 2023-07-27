Russia-Africa summit: Black Sea Grain deal 'top of the agenda'
Clement Manyathela speaks with Vincent Magwenya, Spokesperson to President Cyril Ramaphosa.
The Russia-Africa summit aimed at strengthening cooperation between Russia and African states is taking place in St Petersburg on Thursday and Friday (27 and 28 July).
It occurs at a time when geopolitical tensions are at boiling point due to Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
The summit is far smaller than the first one in 2019, with only 16 African heads of state participating compared to 43 at the inaugural one.
Magwenya says the President aims to boost trade between South Africa and Russia.
We will be looking at those opportunities, not only during the summit but on an ongoing bilateral engagement basis.Vincent Magwenya, Spokesperson - President Ramaphosa
He adds that any commitments made must be backed up by funding and clear timelines.
With regards to the Black Sea Grain Deal, which Russia recently pulled out of, Magwenya says there are ongoing discussions at Ramaphosa’s level with Russia and the United Nations to see the deal revived.
It is a matter of concern that that initiative has collapsed.Vincent Magwenya, Spokesperson - President Ramaphosa
That will be top of the agenda in terms of discussions.Vincent Magwenya, Spokesperson - President Ramaphosa
He says that the war in Ukraine will also be discussed, and voices disappointment that the devastation is still ongoing.
The President is likely to talk about how to bring about peace.
Listen to the interview for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_171816120_child-in-a-wheat-field-in-vyshyvanka-the-concept-of-the-independence-day-of-ukraine-selective-focus-.html?vti=nmam5r3cbq8owmx9tn-1-35
