Kevin Spacey found innocent of all charges against him
Clement Manyathela speaks with Adam Gilchrist, our international correspondent.
Spacey was charged with nine sexual offences relating to four different men after a string of accusations were made against him in 2017.
The 64-year-old actor denied all charges brought against him, and Sir Elton John was among those who testified in his defence.
The jury found him not guilty on all counts at court on Wednesday, after reportedly deliberating for more than twelve hours.
Speaking afterwards, he said he was grateful to the jury.Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
Prior to the accusations, Spacey was the lead in the popular series, House of Cards.
It is not yet clear if he will return to acting or whether the accusations did too much damage to his career.
In our age of cancel culture, can Kevin Spacey come back or will that mud stick?Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
Listen to the interview for more.
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?search=kevin+spacey&title=Special:MediaSearch&go=Go&type=image
More from World
Ban smartphones from ALL schools, everywhere - United Nations
UNESCO is calling for all smartphones to be banned from all schools around the world.Read More
Mafia vs Democracy: Organised crime undermines ordinary people's civic honesty
Research shows that ordinary people are less honest in countries where organised crime is prevalent.Read More
Mediterranean engulfed by a 'ring of fire' as deadly wildfires rage on
Deadly wildfires have been sweeping across the Mediterranean, affecting nine countries.Read More
Russia summit is a golden opportunity for Africa to get rid of Wagner Group
Russia needs the summit to help it win more friends in Africa.Read More
China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang sacked after 'disappearing' for a month
China’s foreign minister Qin Gang has been forcefully ousted after a month-long absence from public view.Read More
[WATCH] Greece 'at war with fire' as vicious wildfires blaze across islands
If you had plans to ditch South Africa's winter for a warm summer in Greece, it might be time to make alternative plans.Read More
Human Rights Watch accuses Wagner Group of killing and torturing dozens in Mali
According to the rights group, the abuse and torture has been happening since late 2022.Read More
The world is breaking dangerous climate records as the planet gets hotter
The UN has issued a warning as parts of the world experience dangerously high temperatures.Read More
Russia-Africa summit provides a global stage for Moscow to puff up its power
The key question for African citizens to ask is: whose interests are being served?Read More