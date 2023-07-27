'Jani was too honest to survive in SA' - Herman Lategan on Jani Allan's death
Lester Kiewit speaks to Herman Lategan, a friend of the late journalist, broadcaster and writer, Jani Allan.
Former Cape Talk radio presenter Jani Allan has died at the age of 70. She had previously been diagnosed with cancer.
Allan was widely considered to be one of the first celebrity journalists in South Africa, making her mark in the media in the 1980s.
In the late 1990s, Allan hosted Jani's World on CapeTalk every Friday night between 9 pm and midnight.
Her friend, author and journalist Herman Lategan is among those who have been paying tribute to her.
She was a complicated personality, a complicated woman.Herman Lategan
She had diverse views on many things which made her very unpopular.Herman Lategan
In 1990, she herself hit the headlines when she sued the British broadcaster Channel 4 for claiming that she had had a romantic relationship with AWB leader Eugene Terre'Blanche.
An interview she had conducted with Terre'Blanche, which was published in the Sunday Times, would later signal the death knell on her career.
She was set up... that broke her career completely, and she left the country.Herman Lategan
After leaving South Africa for America, Allan's later years were unrecognisable from her life as one of the country's most well-known journalists.
She lived in absolute poverty in America, working as a barista.Herman Lategan
In 2015, Allan told News24 that her job as a waitress was "honest work and it's humbling", adding "I had to become a waitress because nobody was interested in my writing".
She was highly intelligent and a very good writer.Herman Lategan
Lategan claims Allan was the victim of misogyny for much of her life.
She was misused by men her entire life... men like Tertius Myburgh, the apartheid regime who used her as a sort of honeypot.Herman Lategan
Click below to watch a 2015 News 24 interview with Jani Allan who has died in Pennsylvania at the age of 70.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Jani was too honest to survive in SA' - Herman Lategan on Jani Allan's death
Source : wikimedia commons
