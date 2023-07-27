TymeBank clients get money back after power outage causes technical glitch
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield speaks with Cheslyn Jacobs, TymeBank’s Chief Commercial Officer.
Some TymeBank users have taken to social media to say that money has gone out of their accounts, despite transactions being declined.
According to Jacobs, there were a number of outages on Tuesday, which caused these issues.
However, he says that roughly 98% of those transactions were automatically fixed, with the remainder being corrected manually on Wednesday morning.
If there are any customers who feel that has not happened, they can of course get hold of us.Cheslyn Jacobs, Chief Commercial Officer - TymeBank
TymeBank has found the cause of the problem and will work on improving how they resolve the issue should it occur again.
The reality is that technology will fail from time to time, but I think what we need to be better at is how we manage it for our customers.Cheslyn Jacobs, Chief Commercial Officer - TymeBank
Listen to the interview for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_110604775_sad-poor-young-woman-showing-her-empty-wallet.html?vti=mvjnbmwb14fq8vgm61-1-75
More from Local
Officer who solved Rosemary Ndlovu murders is 'happy she is behind bars'
SA Police Service sergeant Keshi Benneth Mabunda has been named detective of the year for solving the Rosemary Ndlovu case.Read More
It's freezing! Haven Night Shelter needs your HELP to keep homeless warm
Haven Night Shelter chief executive officer Shaddie Valayadum says the cold weather is forcing more people off the streets and through their doors.Read More
Jub Jub released on bail after arrest for rape, attempted murder
Jub Jub appeared in court on 27 July after handing himself over to police.Read More
Premier Lesufi commits to creating 6000 jobs every month for the next year
Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has committed to creating 6000 jobs a month for the next year to address high unemployment.Read More
Another court showdown for Zuma and Downer
Last month, the Pietermaritzburg High Court set aside the summonses as unlawful but Zuma has since filed a notice of intention to appeal that order, effectively suspending it.Read More
N1 assault: Defence argues bail release for 8 accused won’t cause public outrage
The accused's defence said there was no evidence that their release on bail would cause any 'sense of shock in the public' or 'undermine public peace'.Read More
[LISTEN] Do women’s leagues still represent the interests of women?
Do women's leagues represent ALL women's rights, or only those that belong to a party?Read More
Pastor kills impala in act of 'manhood' then posts: 'Ek het ‘n horing gekry'
A pastor who posed with a hunted buck in his bakkie for a joke on social media has lost a court case related to the incident.Read More
Andre de Ruyter's book strikes a chord but falls flat on economic fixes
Former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter published a book where he outlines the cause of South Africa's energy crisis.Read More