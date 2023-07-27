Here's what NOT to do when you're on sick leave
Lester Kiewit speaks to Nicky Lurwengu, an official at South African United Employers Organisation (SAUEO) about sick leave and its grey areas.
Listen to the conversation below.
This conversation comes after a case where an employee took sick leave but the employer saw them on television protesting with the EFF on their 'sick' day.
The employee initially won his appeal in the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) - the employment tribunal ordering that he be reinstated and be given back pay.
The Labour Court overturned the ruling, finding that SARS acted within its rights to fire him as he "asserted and faked" his illness to attend the protest march.
RELATED: [LISTEN] BE HONEST ABOUT YOUR SICK LEAVE
Sick leave falls under the Basic Conditions of Employment Act.
Employees are entitled to a number of sick leave days based on a specific period which is dependent on the number of days worked in a six-week period, over a leave cycle of three years.
Paid sick leave is ordinarily one or two days, longer periods require a medical certificate to receive payment.
Failure to produce a medical certificate can lead to the sick leave being unpaid.
But, should you stay at home when you're on sick leave?
Lurwengu says, if you're booked off sick with a medical certificate, it means that you're "physically unable to come to work on account of an illness or injury."
You're contractually obligated to be at work because you get paid to be there and you are also paid for sick leave too.
One thing you shouldn't do is gallivant and post your adventures on social media while you're on sick leave, it "contradicts" the medical certificate.
Overall, the professional says, "if you're saying that you're unhealthy to go to work, you shouldn't be going anywhere else."
Of course, there are gray areas like what if you need a mental health break which requires fresh air and exercise or if your injury or illness is not physically debilitating?
Lurwengu says, take a sick day but it's best to stay home because it leaves "a bad taste" with employers if you're out and about.
Scroll up to listen to the conversation.
This article first appeared on KFM : Here's what NOT to do when you're on sick leave
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_134339487_allergy-symptoms-unhappy-afro-family-using-paper-tissues-while-blowing-nose-and-sneezing.html
