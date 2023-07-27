Streaming issues? Report here
Transformation in sport: 'Springboks have made great strides in last 7 years'

27 July 2023 1:17 PM
by Sara-Jayne Makwala King
Tags:
Springboks
Transformation in rugby
Rugby quotas
Mark Alexander
SA Rugy

The issue of transformation in South African rugby has again reared its head following the squad announcement for SA vs Argentina.

Lester Kiewit talks to President of SA Rugby, Mark Alexander, about transformation in the South African game following criticism that the national side is largely still made up of white players.

Rugby Tackle. Picture: pexels.com
Rugby Tackle. Picture: pexels.com

You have to look at rugby as a totality, particularly a Springbok team...

Mark Alexander, President of SA Rugby

One must consider that the demographic make-up of our squad, if you look at the squad in its totality, is correct.

Mark Alexander, President of SA Rugby

We're about to be finding our squad for the World Cup. So every single player in that squad needs to have an opportunity to play.

Mark Alexander, President of SA Rugby

It's not about just numbers on the field... we have to look at the whole structure of rugby.

Mark Alexander, President of SA Rugby

Alexander argues that great strides have been made in the last seven years when it comes to transformation in rugby, admitting that in 2016 the sport was in "a very dark place when we failed our transformation targets".

Where rugby is today, when you put on the television and look at what's reflected on school fields and in our provincial teams, we reflect the demographics of our country.

Mark Alexander, President of SA Rugby

What else did SA Rugby president Mark Alexander have to say about transformation in rugby? Click the podcast link above to listen to the full interview from 'Good Morning Cape Town' on CapeTalk.

RELATED:A new home for WP Rugby? I know just the place, says journo Gasant Abarder


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Transformation in sport: 'Springboks have made great strides in last 7 years'




