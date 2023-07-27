Teacher fired for racist lesson: 'The fact that THIS is her narrative is so odd'
Clarence Ford speaks with Barbara Friedman about this and other stories that are trending online.
The 82-year-old teacher was filmed writing racially offensive terms on the whiteboard in class while teaching a lesson.
What is quite bizarre in the video is another student is standing right behind her videoing it. Just the fact that she continued to do this while people were in her face videoing it...Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent
RELATED: MANDY WIENER: We must applaud (and protect) the eyewitness who did not look away
Students were horrified by the lesson, and she allegedly told them not to be hurt by the words as they were not affected by apartheid.
The fact that this is her narrative is just so odd to me.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent
The school issued a statement saying that the teacher had been dismissed and ‘deeply regret the incident and any offence it may have caused'.
Some people rush to tell black people to get over racism and apartheid because they ended long ago. They insist that we must forget and move on.' Africa Research Desk (@MightiJamie) July 26, 2023
The reality is that you still have to remain vigilant. This teacher at Crawford is an example of why. pic.twitter.com/QGDXyC4vsG
The teacher has also been reported to the SA Council for Educators.
Listen to the interview for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Teacher fired for racist lesson: 'The fact that THIS is her narrative is so odd'
More from Local
Officer who solved Rosemary Ndlovu murders is 'happy she is behind bars'
SA Police Service sergeant Keshi Benneth Mabunda has been named detective of the year for solving the Rosemary Ndlovu case.Read More
It's freezing! Haven Night Shelter needs your HELP to keep homeless warm
Haven Night Shelter chief executive officer Shaddie Valayadum says the cold weather is forcing more people off the streets and through their doors.Read More
Jub Jub released on bail after arrest for rape, attempted murder
Jub Jub appeared in court on 27 July after handing himself over to police.Read More
Premier Lesufi commits to creating 6000 jobs every month for the next year
Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has committed to creating 6000 jobs a month for the next year to address high unemployment.Read More
Another court showdown for Zuma and Downer
Last month, the Pietermaritzburg High Court set aside the summonses as unlawful but Zuma has since filed a notice of intention to appeal that order, effectively suspending it.Read More
N1 assault: Defence argues bail release for 8 accused won’t cause public outrage
The accused's defence said there was no evidence that their release on bail would cause any 'sense of shock in the public' or 'undermine public peace'.Read More
[LISTEN] Do women’s leagues still represent the interests of women?
Do women's leagues represent ALL women's rights, or only those that belong to a party?Read More
Pastor kills impala in act of 'manhood' then posts: 'Ek het ‘n horing gekry'
A pastor who posed with a hunted buck in his bakkie for a joke on social media has lost a court case related to the incident.Read More
Andre de Ruyter's book strikes a chord but falls flat on economic fixes
Former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter published a book where he outlines the cause of South Africa's energy crisis.Read More