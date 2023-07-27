'Retirement is imaginary... People are seeking second careers for fulfillment'





Lester Kiewit speaks to Brett Rogers, Culture Lead at HaveYouHeard Marketing about the increase in people taking on second careers.

What's a second career?

Rogers says a second or even third career is about pursuing a dedicated job that you're passionate about after leaving a long-standing one.

"It's not about age, it's about passion, desire and fulfillment," says Rogers.

Rogers says people are learning new skills online and pursuing it to support themselves while loving what they do.

The Culture Lead says this trend is increasing mostly "because we can't retire anymore in this economy. Lots of studies show that retirement is imaginary and only something the one percent can think about."

So, it makes sense that people are finding fulfillment in the way they make money, if most people can't use their money to retire. Brett Rogers, Culture Lead - HaveYouHeard

All in all, it's about working to live not living to work.

