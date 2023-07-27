[LISTEN] Do women’s leagues still represent the interests of women?





Thabo Shole-Mashao interviews Wendy Kaizer-Philander, Western Cape Provincial Chairperson, Democratic Alliance Women’s Network and Dr Fikile Vilakazi, Director of Gender Equity Unit and political analyst at the University of the Western Cape.

Women are still disproportionally affected by all forms of violence and discrimination in every aspect of life.

As a result, some political parties have women’s leagues aimed at fighting against the oppression of women and advance women’s interests.

gender equality / Pexels: EKATERINA BOLOVTSOVA

RELATED: Gender diversity is a business imperative. It's not a nice-to-have - CEO

Kaizer-Philander says that despite majority of electorates being women and therefore expected to have women's voices heard, it is not the reality.

Through the Women’s Network, she says that they've been able to give a voice to the voiceless to empower and provide women with support, specifically within political structures.

I can confidently say that we've earned our voice. Wendy Kaizer-Philander, Western Cape Provincial Chairperson – Democratic Alliance Women’s Network

It's about empowerment. Wendy Kaizer-Philander, Western Cape Provincial Chairperson – Democratic Alliance Women’s Network

Vilakazi agrees with the sentiments of the Women's Network, however, she argues the fact that in most cases, organisations "lose touch with society", as they focus primarily on the women in the parties, opposed to all women of South Africa.

She adds, that all women, in all sectors of life, should feel the effects of women empowerment, regardless of if they belong to a party or not.

That should be felt by ordinary women in households. Dr Fikile Vilakazi, Director of Gender Equity Unit and political analyst – University of the Western Cape

It's a sad reality. Dr Fikile Vilakazi, Director of Gender Equity Unit and political analyst – University of the Western Cape

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.